But I know you are busy and you need a condensed version, so here you go: Virginia’s defense starts on offense. They are patient, and they don’t take bad shots or commit turnovers that lead to fast breaks and easy baskets. If you can make baskets, especially threes (Purdue hit 13-25 from three and routed Virginia 69-40 for their only loss of the season), you can beat Virginia. But if you take quick threes you are playing into Virginia’s hands. You have to be patient, get a good look, and most importantly, make your shots. That hasn’t been a strong point for South Carolina this year (just 29 percent on threes).

Collyn wrote a whole bunch of words about how to attack Virginia’s vaunted pack line defense here: How South Carolina will try and break UVA's defense

The Gamecocks enter the final game of their three-game pre-Christmas gauntlet with the toughest of the bunch. A rubber match against the Cavaliers, after a loss to Houston and impressive win over Clemson, isn’t ideal, but it’s where they are. Virginia is 9-1 this season, but more beatable than in previous seasons. Win this game, plus the final non-conference game next week against Stetson, and the Gamecocks go into the SEC season with momentum.

“You can’t gamble,” Frank Martin said, “and at the end of the day you have to make your threes.”

“They make the fewest mistakes of any team in the country both on offense and defense,” Martin said. “Low turnovers, so you can’t get out in the open court against them. Offensively they are going to shoot it with two seconds left on the shot clock. That means they are going to make you guard for 28 seconds, which means they are probably taking a good shot.”

3. Clemson carry-over

South Carolina played perhaps its best half of the season in the second half against Clemson. It shot the ball well, got to the free throw line (and made them), and played tenacious defense. The game wasn’t as close as the 67-54 final score indicated, and Martin successfully pushed the right buttons. Wildens Leveque and TJ Moss barely played, while Trae Hannibal and walk-on Nathan Nelson, who hadn’t played any meaningful minutes all season, were among the first off the bench. Martin also moved Keyshawn Bryant into the starting lineup to get more athleticism and experience in the lineup, even while sacrificing size, and gave more point guard duties to AJ Lawson.

“How we played in the second half - usually you go on the road and you come out like gangbusters, and as the game settles down and you get deeper, the home team ends up being more comfortable and the road team tends to panic a little,” Martin said. “We stopped turning it over and we made shots.

“That gives you confidence when you go on the road.”

4. More Trae?

Hannibal made the most of the surprise playing time, scoring four points and grabbing four rebounds, plus two assists and a steal. He provided the spark Martin was looking for, but ultimately left the game with cramps, part of an ongoing concern. Hannibal is also struggling with learning to play within the Gamecocks’ system, but his talent and energy are undeniable.

“The structure of our Xs and Os, I get really depressed when I watch him play,” Martin said. “He brings an enthusiasm. You either have enthusiasm or you don’t. If you bring enthusiasm, that spreads. If you don’t have enthusiasm, that spreads too. What spreads is based on who I choose to play.”

Martin went on to say that Hannibal will be “a really good player for us,” and “a star,” but his focus is not where it needs to be yet. Martin and Hannibal are getting closer to being on the same page, and getting Hannibal ready to play is a priority for Martin.

5. Scouting the Cavaliers

Virginia is averaging just 53.8 points per game this season, but allowing just 44.2 points per game. That is the best defense and second-worst offense in the entire country. Defensively, Virginia is who they’ve always been. Offensively there has been a big drop off from last season, when they were extremely efficient despite not being known for offense. Last year, Virginia averaged 71.4 points per game, which was 201st in the nation in spite of their pace of play. More importantly, Virginia shot 47.4 percent, 38th in the nation, and 39.5 percent from three, seventh in the nation.

That’s what happens when you lose your three leading scorers, and your second-leading returning scorer, Braxton Key, needs wrist surgery. Key played his first game back from injury Wednesday against Stony Brook, but played just seven minutes and was limited by a cast on his left wrist. He was averaging 9.2 points and 8.6 rebounds at the time of his injury.

Mamadi Diakite has been Virginia’s only consistent scorer. He is averaging 13.2 points, the only Cavalier averaging double figures. But again, it’s all about that defense.

“They don’t get out of the way and they don’t make mistakes,” Frank Martin said. “When they do make mistakes they usually cover for each other, but they are few and far between. They’re so disciplined on the rules.”

