Wyoming finished a dismal 8-24 last season, and South Carolina shouldn’t have lost. Frank Martin said recently that some of the freshmen admitted to him in the offseason that they didn’t take teams like Wyoming as seriously as they needed to. They know better now, and that is why they want to make a statement this time.

Revenge might be too strong of a word. Nobody is really mad at Wyoming for winning last year. But that loss was undoubtedly a black mark on South Carolina’s resume the entire season. Wyoming is a difficult place to play, with the highest-elevation court in the NCAA. That fact is brought up whenever anybody plays there, except the Gamecocks, who faded in the second half because they were bad, not tired. But I digress.

“It was a learning experience for our young guys,” Jair Bolden said. “We’ve watched that film and we’re trying to learn from it.”

“As players and staff, we all know that we dropped that one last year,” he added. “We’re looking forward to having that extra aggression and trying to get a win on Sunday.”

2. Rebounding

I might leave this here all season. The Gamecocks ended up outrebounding the Lions by ten, but anyone who watched the game came away concerned. The Lions were outrebounding the Gamecocks by ten late in the first half despite being significantly smaller. It wasn’t until they started to get tired that the Gamecocks were able to rebound well. And there is the ugly breakdown of who got the rebounds: post players grabbed just nine total rebounds, two less than small forward Justin Minaya, and one more than point guard Jair Bolden.

The return of Wildens Leveque, who missed the game with a toe injury, should help some, and Maik Kotsar was sluggish after being sick the week before. But there is no magic cure. The bigs were so ineffective that Martin ended up playing 6-6 Minaya at power forward. That worked against North Alabama, but I have a hard time believing it is a long-term option.

Micaiah Henry, a 6-9 wall of muscle, came to South Carolina as a graduate transfer to fill the need for a rebounder. However, the transition from Tennessee Tech to South Carolina has perhaps been more of a challenge than expected. He was scoreless with just one rebound against North Alabama, and admitted that South Carolina’s faster pace is a challenge.

“I’ve been adjusting and doing whatever coach wants me to do,” Henry said. “It’s a new team, a new system, just adjusting to having new guys and playing a different way.”

3. More McCreary

Freshman Jalyn McCreary has, one game into the season, become perhaps the second-most intriguing player on the roster (behind the legend of Jermaine Couisnard). He was very impressive in the exhibition, showing a knack for making plays. McCreary came down to earth against North Alabama, looking confused and overwhelmed at times while struggling with foul trouble and turnovers. Despite that, he finished with nine points and four rebounds, easily the most productive of the big men.

After the game, Martin compared McCreary to Chris Silva. That is a bold comparison and creates high expectations, no matter what some hot take artists might claim. Martin loves to talk about how Silva barely understood how to run a play as a freshman, but through hard work and commitment became an All-SEC player and is now making people look foolish in the NBA. (He’s also the only Gamecock athlete I can think of who had not one but two signature hashtags. I don’t think that is an NCAA statistic, though.)

If you want to be an informed viewer, and not just a hot-taker, you want to watch McCreary and how he develops. Who really knows what his ceiling is, and that is part of the fun, and one of the reasons we like college basketball.

“He’s really just scratching the surface, I think he’ll have a good career here,” Henry said.

4. Bold debut

Through the exhibition and first game, Bolden has been a pleasant surprise. Not that he wasn’t expected to be productive, but he has looked like the second point guard that makes the Gamecocks better, the steady hand that picks up the slack wherever the Gamecocks need a boost. Think Frank Booker or Hassani Gravett last season. Bolden had 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the exhibition, and then 14 points and a career-high eight rebounds against North Alabama. He also made consecutive baskets in the second half that broke the Lions’ spirit.

Sitting out a transfer year helped Bolden adapt, but since he was running the scout team last season, he was more focused on opponents’ tendencies than what the Gamecocks were trying to do. On Friday, Bolden talked about the challenges he has faced trying to learn Martin’s system.

“It’s been tough but every day I’m working at it trying to get better,” Bolden said. “He’s the one with all the success, not me, so listening to everything that he’s saying and trying to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

Martin’s system is notoriously difficult, especially for opponents, but you get the sense Bolden is being modest.

5. Scouting the Cowboys

Wyoming is 1-0, but hasn’t looked particularly impressive. It scored just 62 in the exhibition and 54 in a win over Idaho State. 6-7 guard Hunter Maldonado accounted for almost 60 percent of Wyoming’s points against Idaho State, scoring 32. Just a hunch, but the Gamecocks might need to defend him.

“They have some talented guys out there,” Bolden said. “They have some shooters. They have a returning team that I think lost two players from the starting lineup. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Bolden has also mastered coach-speak.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Wyoming

When: Sunday, November 10, noon

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network