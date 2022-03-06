MBB: Frank Martin: "We're A Good Team, There's Nothing To Reset"

Down the stretch of the schedule, South Carolina has played pretty good basketball, knocking off 5 of their last 7 opponents, and playing pretty well in a loss in their final regular-season game at Auburn on Saturday. When asked about what the team needs to do to prepare for the SEC Tournament after a tough loss, Frank Martin put it simply: "we're a good team, there's nothing to reset. It's just kind of take a deep breath, and trust in who we've become."

Who They've Become

South Carolina has rounded into form over the last month, and it's clear that they are playing a style of basketball that we've become familiar with over Frank Martin's tenure here. They are playing aggressive defense, out-efforting their opponents, and scoring Erik Stevenson, Devin Carter and James Reese have been relied upon in stretches to carry the offensive production, and they've mostly filled in the gaps when someone is having an off night. The Gamecocks, who finished the regular season 18-12, 9-9 SEC, will have to take the momentum that they've found down the stretch, and turn it up a notch in Tampa for the SEC Tournament.

Josh Gray Gave Gamecocks A Boost

Frank Martin also mentioned that Josh Gray came in did some good things in his first action since getting his cast off after the Missouri game. He didn't do much on offense, but as Frank put it, he was a "presence at the rim" throughout the Auburn game. He finished with a respectable stat line of seven points and six rebounds and three blocks. The Gamecocks will need him to continue to get his feet under him as they transition into next week and the SEC Tournament. Gray is only a Freshman, so perhaps he can carry some momentum from these final games into a productive offseason as well.

A Familiar Opponent

I discussed several scenarios going into Saturday, and the Gamecocks turned out to get a fairly lucky draw despite their loss to Auburn. South Carolina will be the 7-seed, facing off against Mississippi State, the 10-seed. The two teams met just two weeks ago, on Feb. 23rd and the Gamecocks won 66-56, but their lead felt larger than that, mostly due to holding the Bulldogs to an atrocious FG%. That game was in Columbia, but the Gamecocks fell to the Bulldogs back on Feb. 1st in Starkville. The game in Tampa will be the most important, with South Carolina likely needing to win the whole SEC Tournament to get into the NCAA Tourney. Their 7-seed means they would play Tennessee if they got past Mississippi State, and they'd avoid Auburn's side of the bracket until the championship game if they were fortunate enough to keep winning.