On the first possession of the second-half G.G. Jackson drove to the basket, got fouled, and made both shots, bringing the Gamecocks within 6 points of the Gators to get the final 20 minutes of the game started. Unfortunately, things quickly spiraled from there, with Florida going on a 12-2 run that extended their lead as large as 16 within the first 5 minutes of the 2nd half, and which South Carolina never recovered from. The lead ballooned as large as 30 despite some solid individual efforts from South Carolina down the stretch, including 20 points and 10 rebounds from Jackson and another double-double from Josh Gray (11 points, 13 rebounds) who played aggressively on both sides of the floor throughout this game.

Turnovers

South Carolina really got themselves behind the eight ball in this one, committing 15 turnovers compared to the Gators' 6. Too many of those turnovers turned into easy points in transition for Florida which is part of why they shot 47% from the floor, despite going 7-27 from 3 in this one. All in all, Florida scored 16 points directly off of Gamecock turnovers, contributing heavily to the 21-point final deficit.

Points in the Paint

Florida's first points in this game were scored on a layup by Senior Forward Colin Castleton, and that was a sign of things to come, with Castleton finishing with 18 points in just 22 minutes. Overall, Florida did a much better job of consistently attacking the basket, leading South Carolina F Hayden Brown to foul out within 8 minutes into the second half, and resulting in 17 FT opportunities. When they weren't being fouled, a lot of the Gators' points came from getting penetration, either with quick points at the rim in transition or working it into Castleton. Overall, Florida outscored the Gamecocks 40-26 in the paint. Despite G.G. Jackson showing some of the aggressiveness from his 30-point explosion last weekend vs. Auburn, South Carolina still more often than not settled for jump shots instead of driving the lane, or working it into Josh Gray, who had some explosive moments with the ball in his hands and probably had his best game of the season in the losing effort.

Getting Away From You

This one was pretty well decided a few minutes into the 2nd half, but South Carolina truly deflated after Freshman Zachary Davis got ejected for throwing an elbow following a mix-up with a Florida defender. The Gamecocks continue to show their inexperience at times when they face adversity, they seem to rarely have a counter punch. While Florida is definitely better than South Carolina, I don't know that they're actually 21 points better, but once the game slipped away from the Gamecocks, it really spiraled.

Notable Numbers

Rebounds and Free Throws - It's not often that you outrebound a team, have more chances at the line, and still lose by 20+ points, but that's exactly what happened to South Carolina in this one. Partially that had to do with SC making just 11 of their 19 FTs, but also Florida was pretty efficient all night, shooting 47%, meaning they didn't need a ton of rebounds to get their offense going.

Fast Break Points - A lot of the reason Florida shot a 47 FG % was because of how many easy baskets they got in transition, with 21 of their 81 points coming on a fast break. By comparison, South Carolina scored just 3 on the fast break. Even if your half-court defense is playing pretty well, spotting the opponent 21 points isn't going to be a winning formula on the road in the SEC.





Up Next