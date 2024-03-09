MBB: #17 Gamecocks at Bulldogs Preview
Who: South Carolina (24-6 Overall, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi State (19-11 Overall, 8-9 SEC)
Where: Starkville, MS
Date: Saturday - 3/9/2024
Time/TV: 2:30pm on SECN
Radio: 107.5 The Game
History: Bulldogs lead series 29-18.
Last Meeting: Gamecocks won 68-62. Meechie Johnson led all scorers with 24 points.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State still has NCAA Tournament aspirations and winning this game would greatly help their resume. The Bulldogs are always a tough challenge and are especially difficult in Starkville. They have only lost two home conference games this season.
The Bulldogs have a chance in any game when forward Tolu Smith is available. The Senior is averaging 16.4 PPG and 8.1 RPG.
Freshman guard Josh Hubbard has been sensational this season. He is averaging 16.4 PPG and shooting 36.6% from downtown.
SOUTH CAROLINA
This matchup was already going to be tough. Now the Gamecocks also have to battle a potential letdown after losing at home against the Vols. If Carolina can pull out a win, the Gamecocks will secure a double bye in the SEC Tournament.
Carolina now has thee players averaging double digit scoring. They are BJ Mack, Meechie Johnson, Collin Murray-Boyles. Murray-Boyles also leads the team in rebounding with 5.6 RPG.
Josh Gray has improved mightily since the beginning of the season and continues to play well in limited minutes. If Mack has another outing where he struggles to score, the team would benefit if Gray received more minutes.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Rebound. Mississippi State is another team that feasts on rebounds. Carolina has been excellent on the boards this season and will need to be again.
Limit Smith and Hubbard. If Carolina can slow the Bulldogs two best players, Mississippi State will struggle to consistently score.
Just win. This is the last regular season game and the Gamecocks would benefit going into post-season play with some momentum.