Who: South Carolina (24-6 Overall, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi State (19-11 Overall, 8-9 SEC) Where: Starkville, MS Date: Saturday - 3/9/2024 Time/TV: 2:30pm on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Bulldogs lead series 29-18. Last Meeting: Gamecocks won 68-62. Meechie Johnson led all scorers with 24 points.



MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State still has NCAA Tournament aspirations and winning this game would greatly help their resume. The Bulldogs are always a tough challenge and are especially difficult in Starkville. They have only lost two home conference games this season. The Bulldogs have a chance in any game when forward Tolu Smith is available. The Senior is averaging 16.4 PPG and 8.1 RPG. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard has been sensational this season. He is averaging 16.4 PPG and shooting 36.6% from downtown.



SOUTH CAROLINA

This matchup was already going to be tough. Now the Gamecocks also have to battle a potential letdown after losing at home against the Vols. If Carolina can pull out a win, the Gamecocks will secure a double bye in the SEC Tournament. Carolina now has thee players averaging double digit scoring. They are BJ Mack, Meechie Johnson, Collin Murray-Boyles. Murray-Boyles also leads the team in rebounding with 5.6 RPG. Josh Gray has improved mightily since the beginning of the season and continues to play well in limited minutes. If Mack has another outing where he struggles to score, the team would benefit if Gray received more minutes.



KEYS TO THE GAME