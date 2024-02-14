Who: South Carolina (21-3 Overall, 9-2 SEC) at Auburn (19-5 Overall, 8-3 SEC) Where: Auburn, AL Date: Wednesday 2/14/2024 Time/TV: 8:30pm on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Auburn leads series 30-19. Last Meeting: South Carolina lost 81-66. GG Jackson scored 30 points and collected 8 rebounds.



AUBURN

Bruce Pearl is in his 10th year at Auburn and has one of his better teams with the Tigers. Pearl has gotten Auburn into the NCAA Tournament 4 times in the past 9 seasons. Johni Broome is a SEC POY candidate will be one of the best big men Carolina faces all year. The junior is averaging 16 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2 APG, and 2.4 BPG. Whenever Auburn is struggling to score, the ball always makes its way into Broome’s hands. Broome’s partner in the post is senior Jaylin Williams. He is averaging 13 PPG, 5 RPG, and 2 APG. The rest of Auburn’s scoring is fairly balance as the Tigers have a number of players that can heat up at any given time.



SOUTH CAROLINA

A few weeks ago, basketball nation was praising the play of Ta’Lon Cooper. And while that praise was (and is) much deserved, Collin Murray-Boyles has since taken his game to another level. The freshman’s play on the court can best be described as “wow.” It’s not just the end result of what CMB is doing, but also all the little things leading up to the explosive plays. Statistics do not give service to everything CMB does on the court. That being said he is averaging 21 PPG, 7 RPG, and 2.3 APG over the past 3 games. Meechie Johnson still leads the team in scoring and is averaging 14.1 PPG. Vandy made a concerted effort to limit Meechie’s opportunities, but do not expect Auburn to employ the same tactics. The way Auburn plays may lead to an opportunity for Meechie to get back on schedule. BJ Mack and Josh Gray will be tasked with limiting Johni Broome. If they can accomplish such a task, it will likely prove to be a win for the Gamecocks.



KEYS TO THE GAME