#20 South Carolina badly needed some good juju following back-to-back losses for the first time this season last week. They got that today with a 72-59 win over a formidable if at times inconsistent, Ole Miss squad on the road in a game that never felt all that close. The Gamecocks took the lead after around 2 minutes had elapsed in the game, and never looked back, leading for 38 out of 40 game minutes from there.

Zachary Davis had a career-high today with 14 points. BJ Mack had a game-high 17 points and overall, it was a balanced effort from the Gamecocks today with 4 players in double figures including Jacobi Wright with 10 points and Ta'Lon Cooper close behind with 9 points. In general, it was an efficient day for South Carolina from the floor with them shooting an impressive 44% and a hyper-efficient 47% from three.

The freshman Collin Murray Boyles had another solid outing, with 12 points, his 6th straight game where he has reached double figures as he continues his ascension.

Defensively, South Carolina rounded back into form, holding Ole Miss to their lowest 1st half total of the season, their lowest FG percentage of the season and ultimately holding them well under their 75.8 PPG average with just 59 total points. They also dominated Ole Miss on the boards, with an impressive 44-34 rebound margin.

The Gamecocks moved to 22-5 (10-4) in conference and keeps pace with Tennesee with for a potential important showdown with the Vols next Wednesday as the two battle it out for the 2nd spot in the SEC.

Next up: The Gamecocks continue their western road trip with a Wednesday trip to Texas A&M at 8:30 EST. That'll be televised on SECN.