It just sort of felt like South Carolina eventually had to break through. After close losses to tournament-likely teams in Arkansas and Missouri, the Gamecocks finally had a battle vs. a similar opponent. The Rebels entered the game just 2-9 in the SEC, with one of those wins being earlier this season vs. the Gamecocks. South Carolina was 1-10 in the conference heading into this one, and though they might not have played quite as well as they did vs. Arkansas and Missouri, South Carolina finally broke through with a 64-61 win this afternoon in Oxford. If the last week has been any indication, this team is learning to win in multiple ways, and though they didn't finally take the lead until the final two minutes of this one, they battled punch for punch with the Rebels on the road and came out victorious.

Piecing It Together

Without G.G. Jackson's average of 16.1 points per game, the team had to come up with a bit of a piecemeal approach to their scoring, but a career-high from Jacobi Wright (17 points) and solid output from Hayden Brown (18 points) and Meechie Johnson (10 points), along with a standout defensive effort from Josh Gray (13 rebounds) were enough to carry South Carolina across the finish line in this one. Brown did another good job of staying out of foul trouble, and seemed to always be available to make a key shot when the chips were down, including two unlikely 3s to get the scoring started for South Carolina after they fell behind 8-1 in the early minutes of the ball game. Meechie Johnson made several key foul shots down the stretch, including finishing off a 3-point play that got the Gamecocks within 1, setting up Jacobi Wright's 3-pointer that gave South Carolina the lead in the final minutes, which they never relinquished. Johnson also made 1-2 FTs in the waning seconds, forcing Ole Miss to take a 3 to attempt to tie it with less than :10 seconds remaining.

Mirror Images

It felt like this one was a game between two teams that were nearly mirror images of each other, and the stats reflected that. Each team attempted 20+ 3-pointers, and weren't overly efficient, with SC shooting 36% from behind the arc and Ole Miss shooting 26%. The Gamecocks continued to struggle with turnovers, committing 15 (with Ole Miss scoring 16 points off those turnovers) , but Ole Miss committed 11 turnovers themselves (with South Carolina scoring 14 points off those turnovers). Both teams struggled a bit from the FT line, with SC hitting 65% and the Rebels hitting 68%. I could go on and on about the mirrored stat line, but what ultimately carried the Gamecocks past the Rebels was the flipped script in the final minutes when it counted. South Carolina went on a 9-0 run with 1:19 remaining, before Ole Miss made a meaningless layup as time expired. Prior to that, the Rebels went 0-7 from the floor. When it mattered most, South Carolina pieced together enough offense to put this away, while the Rebels couldn't convert, with a lot of that due to the Gamecocks' 1-3-1 defense, which was effective through various stretches of this game.

G.G. Benched

G.G. Jackson didn't do much to change the recent "immature" label that has surrounded him over the last several games. After responding well coming off the bench earlier this week vs. Missouri, the script didn't work this afternoon. He came in for about 6 minutes in the first half, but after a few mishaps got into it with Coach Paris as he got benched, which caused him to miss the first several minutes of the second half as well. Once he got another opportunity he made little impact, and his body language looked a bit lackadaisical while he was on the floor. After being benched with less than 6 minutes remaining in a tight game, G.G. put a towel on his head prompting the ESPN announcers to call him "too cool for school." It's a good moment for Paris to have the team get a win without Jackson, which sends a message to him but also gives a signal towards the future, investing some confidence in several players that will hopefully return next year, unlike the likely one-and-done in Jackson. You hope that G.G. and Paris can work things out for the remainder of the SEC schedule, and likely the remainder of Jackson's career with the Gamecocks, but today was not a good look for the 18-year-old who finished with just 12 minutes played, and 5 points, by far his lowest time on the floor this season, and tied for his second-lowest scoring output this year.

