When the Tennessee Vols visited Colonial Life Arena back on Jan. 7th, the game was seemingly over before it started, with the Gamecocks being outscored by 20+ points in both halves, and never really putting up much of a fight in an 85-42 loss. Today's score ended in a similarly lopsided 40 points, but South Carolina did at least put up an better effort defensively in the first half, limiting the Vols to a 15-point halftime lead, and even pulling within 13 points twice early in the second half, unfortunately, the shooting went cold soon thereafter, with the Vols putting together runs of 8, 14, and 7 which allowed their lead to quickly balloon from 13 to 30 in just 10 minutes of game time.

South Carolina has been a relatively efficient 3-point shooting team this season, especially lately. On the season the Gamecocks have shot 33.3% from three as a team, and have five individuals shooting over 30% from behind the arc for the season, but today they just weren't falling. Despite attempting 22 threes, South Carolina only made 4, with Hayden Brown credited with three of those. The 18% 3-point percentage was not nearly enough to keep South Carolina in this one, especially in the second half, where they made just 2 out of their 10 attempts.

Despite South Carolina playing pretty well against superior opponents at times this season, it seems that Rick Barnes and Tennessee just have their number, with South Carolina losing both games by 40+ points. In fact, Tennessee became the first SEC team with two 40+ wins vs. a conference opponent since 1953-54. This was one that was lost in pretty much every phase, but some key stats that stand out are the Gamecocks committing 12 turnovers, something they've struggled with all season, while forcing just 4 from the Vols.

This game was mostly clean, with the teams shooting just 13 foul shots combined, and perhaps South Carolina should've fouled a little more often, with the Vols outscoring them a whopping 46-24 in the paint. Other teams this season have outscored South Carolina, but it's been lessened by the Gamecocks making threes, which didn't fall today.

South Carolina will have to regroup and try to end Lamont Paris' first season on a high note in Starkville on Tuesday night.