South Carolina had more lows than highs in Lamont Paris' first season at the helm, but you can't say they didn't often punch above their weight class, with wins on the road vs. Kentucky, Ole Miss, and LSU, a home win vs. bubble-team and rival Clemson and a close loss last week to #2 Alabama in OT, the roster, which has several deficiencies, never gave up, and saw more good than bad down the stretch of the SEC schedule, winning 2 of their last 6, and looking good in several others, after starting 1-11 in league play. Tonight, the Gamecocks started hot, shooting 46% from the floor in the first half, and as high as 80% in the opening minutes to jump out to a lead as high as 7 in the first 10 minutes. The problem? MSU shot even better, making 56.7% of their 1st half FGs, and ultimately taking a 42-34 lead into halftime after going on a 9-2 run to end the half. A similar scenario happened in the final minutes of the game. After the Gamecocks pulled within 2 with 5 minutes remaining, Shakeel Moore scored 7 points in the final 4:11 for MSU and helped lead a shutting of the door on South Carolina's upset hopes.

Opposing Styles

The script for this Gamecock team finally started to emerge down the stretch of the schedule, and the "good" South Carolina script was followed to a T tonight. Good or bad, South Carolina typically gets outscored in the paint, and that was the case tonight with Mississippi State outscoring the Gamecocks 40-26 in the paint. On the other hand, when this team is hitting threes, it tends to stick around and have a shot down the stretch of these games as well, which is exactly what happened here, with the Gamecocks making 30% of their 20 3-point attempts, while the Bulldogs made just 21% on 14 attempts. Mississippi State also earns its hay with extra scoring opportunities. The Bulldogs pulled off 9 steals tonight and scored 17 points off of Gamecock turnovers, which made a crucial difference in such a close matchup.

G.G. Shines Again In Loss

There was a time a couple of weeks ago that Alan Cole and I wondered aloud on the Gamecock Scoop podcast whether or not G.G. Jackson would start another game in a Gamecock uniform after seemingly hitting a Freshman wall, and struggling to contain his emotions during tough stretches of ball games. Jackson obviously put that behind him the last couple of weeks, where he scored 20 vs. LSU, 19 vs. Alabama, and 22 tonight vs. MSU, including a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line, signaling one of his more aggressive games pushing the basketball this season. It's likely he'll play his last game in a South Carolina uniform sometime next week in the SEC Tournament, but you can't help but wish he'd stick around one more year and see what this team looks like with a G.G. that could probably easily average 20+ PPG next season if he continues to grow his game for one more year. That said, it's been a pleasure to witness the young star grow throughout this season, and Gamecocks everywhere can look forward to watching him in the NBA for years to come.

Up Next?