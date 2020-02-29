MBB: Gamecocks come up short at Alabama
South Carolina got a career game from Keyshawn Bryant, but fell to Alabama 90-86.
Entering the game, South Carolina knew it would have to defend Alabama’s three-point shooters and keep Alabama off the line. South Carolina did okay on the former, as Alabama shot 9-24 from three, but not the latter, where Alabama was 33-47, attempting the most free throws by a South Carolina opponent this season. However, Alabama shot just 70 percent from the line, and the missed free throws helped give South Carolina a couple of chances late to tie the game.
After a three-point play by Bryant, South Carolina got a stop and had the ball down 82-80, with a chance to tie or take the lead with about two minutes left. Jermaine Couisnard drove into the lane, but lost control of the ball. Out of frustration, he fouled Herbert Jones, a call that was upgraded to a flagrant foul after a review. Jones made both free throws and then made a layup on the ensuing possession to put Alabama back up six.
About 90 seconds later, Bryant made a layup to pull back within two. After another Alabama miss, Bryant grabbed the rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast, but his off-balance layup attempt was no good. Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford only made 1-2 free throws, giving South Carolina one more chance. Couisnard got the ball to AJ Lawson in the left corner, his favorite spot, but he was well-defended and the three came up short. Javian Davis added another free throw to clinch the win.
South Carolina sprinted out to an 11-1 lead, making five of the first six shots. All five South Carolina starters scored during the run, and they held Alabama without a field goal for the first five minutes of the game.
Shooting leveled off for both teams, and Alabama chipped away at the lead, largely by getting to the free throw line. A three by Jaden Shackelford finally tied the game at 28 with 7:21 left. Alabama was able to briefly take the lead later, but South Carolina led 43-41 at halftime.
A 10-0 run early in the second half put Alabama in front. South Carolina erased the deficit, but was continuously playing catch up in the second half.
Bryant finished with his third consecutive double-double and had 22 points and 13 rebounds, both career-highs. Lawson added 17, and Couisnard (12), Jair Bolden (11), and Alanzo Frink (10) each reached double figures. But South Carolina was just 5-14 from three, and was 0-4 in the second half. A bigger problem was the free throw line, where South Carolina was just 17-26.
Alabama was playing without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder John Petty, Jr., who missed the game with an elbow injury. Davis, a redshirt freshman, started in Petty’s place and had the best game of his career, setting new career highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes. Alabama also got 25 points from Kira Lewis.