South Carolina got a career game from Keyshawn Bryant, but fell to Alabama 90-86.

Entering the game, South Carolina knew it would have to defend Alabama’s three-point shooters and keep Alabama off the line. South Carolina did okay on the former, as Alabama shot 9-24 from three, but not the latter, where Alabama was 33-47, attempting the most free throws by a South Carolina opponent this season. However, Alabama shot just 70 percent from the line, and the missed free throws helped give South Carolina a couple of chances late to tie the game.



After a three-point play by Bryant, South Carolina got a stop and had the ball down 82-80, with a chance to tie or take the lead with about two minutes left. Jermaine Couisnard drove into the lane, but lost control of the ball. Out of frustration, he fouled Herbert Jones, a call that was upgraded to a flagrant foul after a review. Jones made both free throws and then made a layup on the ensuing possession to put Alabama back up six.

About 90 seconds later, Bryant made a layup to pull back within two. After another Alabama miss, Bryant grabbed the rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast, but his off-balance layup attempt was no good. Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford only made 1-2 free throws, giving South Carolina one more chance. Couisnard got the ball to AJ Lawson in the left corner, his favorite spot, but he was well-defended and the three came up short. Javian Davis added another free throw to clinch the win.