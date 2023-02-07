That makes two straight solid showings from South Carolina's MBB that came up just short down the stretch. Despite shooting an impressive 52% from the floor in this one, the Gamecocks couldn't quite tip the scales on the road vs. the now 18-6 Missouri Tigers. Behind strong scoring performances from G.G. Jackson, Hayden Brown, and Jacobi Wright, USC continued to show they can compete against nearly any team in the SEC when the gears are clicking, but turnovers and timely responses from Missouri kept the Gamecocks trailing behind through most of this one, including the 83-74 final deficit.

G.G. Missing From Starting Lineup

After voicing his displeasure on social media after South Carolina's weekend loss to Arkansas, G.G. Jackson started the game on the bench for the first 7 minutes or so, but quickly made his presence felt once he arrived on the floor, hitting a 3 within seconds, and putting together 11 points and three 3-pointers in the first half, ending the game with 22 points on 8-12 shooting. The 18-year-old might still have a little to learn about controlling his emotional response, like many of us did at that age, but there's little doubt he's consistently South Carolina's most proficient scorer, and he continues to make impressive jump shots, with his long frame giving him angles over nearly anyone on the floor. Long-term we're betting Jackson continues to mature and plays for a long time at the next level.

Turnover Prone

When you look at most of the stats in this one, South Carolina played even or better than Missouri in nearly every metric. The Gamecocks had a higher FG %, higher 3-pt %, more rebounds, more points in the paint, etc. The one stat that ultimately doomed the Gamecocks was their inability to hold onto the ball on offense. South Carolina had 14 turnovers that led directly to 18 Mizzou points. Ultimately, that isn't a winning formula on the road in the SEC to a potential tournament team, even though USC played one of their better games of the season, especially shooting the basketball.

Hayden Brown Shows Out

Hayden Brown showed up to this one like he was a man on a mission, especially in the early going while Jackson was still biding his time on the bench. Brown finished the game with 19 points but scored 12 of those in the first half and kept South Carolina competitive early. Another thing Brown should be commended for is his recent pivot to cut down on fouling. After fouling out in 7 games this season, today marked the 3rd straight game he finished, a feat he had not completed since December 30th. It's no coincidence that South Carolina looks much more competitive in games Brown doesn't get into foul trouble which takes him off the floor.

By The Numbers

- South Carolina got to the line for their fair share of opportunities, with both teams attempting 21 FTs, but collectively the Gamecocks shot jus 62% from the charity stripe, while Mizzou made 81% of their free throw attempts. - South Carolina went 5:03 within the final 5:48 without making a FG, allowing Missouri to go from a 4-point lead with 5:48 to go, to as much as a 12-point lead down the stretch before it ended as a 9-point final deficit. While South Carolina shot over 60% from the floor for most of the game, South Carolina made just 3 of their final 14 shots, allowing the Tigers to close it out without much drama.

Up Next