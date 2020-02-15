Maik Kotsar sank four free throws in the final 21 seconds and South Carolina erased a seven-point deficit and beat Tennessee 63-61.

The game was a near carbon copy of the first meeting between the two teams. South Carolina didn’t shoot well, especially from three and the foul line. AJ Lawson struggled for most of the game. John Fulkerson had his way with South Carolina. But the ending was different.

South Carolina led at halftime, but an 11-0 Tennessee run put the Volunteers in control for most of the second half. A 5-0 run brought South Carolina within two with five minutes left, but Yves Pons answered with a pair of buckets and South Carolina looked like it was on the ropes.

South Carolina used a 7-0 run to retake the lead, and the lead changed hands several times in the final three minutes. Kotsar was fouled on a fast break with 21 seconds left, and made both to put South Carolina in front. After a Tennessee miss, Kotsar was fouled again, and made both free throws. Up three, South Carolina fouled Josiah-Jordan James before he could attempt a three. James made the first and intentionally missed the second. He got his rebound but his shot at the buzzer was short.

Stay with Gamecock Central for continuing coverage...