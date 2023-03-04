It took 9 tries, but South Carolina finally got a home conference win this season in their final time in front of fans at Colonial Life Arena. It was the first Gamecock home win since Dec. 30th, when they took down Eastern Michigan before conference play began. Their other 3 SEC wins came on the road, but today marked their 4th conference win on the season and solidified their position ahead of LSU, and at worst puts them in a tie with Ole Miss for 12th in the regular season standings, setting up a third game with the Rebels next week in the SEC Tournament. While fans would've liked to see more than 4 SEC wins from this team, it's important to remember that the media picked the Gamecocks to finish dead last in the SEC prior to the season, and they at least have assured that won't be the case with the win today.

Closing Out

In the preseason, Gamecock Scoop asked Lamont Paris about his philosophy on fouling the other team when up by 3 late, and we saw that play out in this one. With :04 seconds remaining on the clock, and Meechie Johnson having just secured a 3-point lead for the Gamecocks after making 1-2 FTs, Paris opted to foul the Bulldogs prior to them getting a shot off, which turned out to be the right decision. Though Justin Hill hit both FTs for the Bulldogs, South Carolina successfully inbounded to Jacobi Wright on the next possession, and Wright was fouled in what turned into a technical on the Bulldogs' Terry Roberts who held onto Wright's ankle for a bit too long. Wright made 3-4 FTs to put the game on ice and give the Gamecocks a 4-point lead and the ball back with just :03 remaining. Meechie Johnson was fouled on the next in-bound and made 1-2 to round out the decisive 5-point win. It was a nice exclamation point after South Carolina has struggled a couple of other times this season putting teams away when they had a late lead.

Unconventional Win

Generally, the formula for success this season for South Carolina has been efficient shooting, especially from three, giving them a chance to pull off wins in conference play. Usually, if that doesn't happen, the results can get ugly, but the Gamecocks flipped the script today. Despite making just 2-14 of their three-point attempts, the Gamecocks found a way to gut this one out on defense and in the paint. South Carolina only outscored the Bulldogs 32-24 in the paint, but also managed to get to the line for 31 attempts compared to Georgia's 13. Though South Carolina only shot 61% from the FT line, the 19 makes were still 6 more than the Bulldogs even attempted. The biggest beneficiaries were the same young men who closed out the game, Meechie Johnson and Jacobi Wright. The two combined for 13-19 from the charity stripe and collectively scored 32 of the Gamecocks' 61 total points. Hayden Brown added 13, and G.G. Jackson also closed out his regular season with a solid 9-point outing.

