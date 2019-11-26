Wichita State shot 56 percent to build that 23-7 lead, while holding South Carolina to 25 percent. Even with all the misses, Wichita State outrebounded South Carolina 14-6.

Both teams started slowly as they adapted to a very tightly called game by the officials, but the Shockers settled down first. Jair Bolden picked up two fouls in the first minute and had to sit, and the Gamecocks missed his steady presence. They were a step slow on both ends of the court, unable to make baskets or stop the Shockers from making baskets. The only thing the Gamecocks did well was get to the free throw line, but they missed the freebies and the Shockers went on a 15-2 run to take control of the game.

After Frank Martin called his second timeout to try to turn the tide, South Carolina finally got some momentum. A 10-0 run cut Wichita State’s lead to 29-22 with 2:48 left in the first half. But then South Carolina relaxed. Trey Wade hit a three, and Wichita State finished the half on a 12-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game, 41-22, at halftime.

Wichita State led by as many as 25 in the second half, and South Carolina never made much of a dent on the scoreboard. It held Wichita State to 28 percent shooting in the second half, but wasn’t much better at 33 percent. Plus the Shockers made 10-11 free throws to maintain control. For the game, Wichita State shot 41 percent to South Carolina’s 32 percent, and was plus-nine in rebounding.

Maik Kotsar was one of the only Gamecocks to play with a sense of urgency, and had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. But he got almost no help. AJ Lawson was aggressive early, but his shot didn’t fall and he ended up being virtually invisible in the second half. Wildens Leveque got the second start of his career and had six points and eight rebounds.

Wade scored 11 for Wichita State, but Erik Stevenson stole the show. He had 19 points eight rebounds, and four assists, all game-highs or tied for game-highs.

South Carolina will play either West Virginia or Northern Iowa at 6:00 pm Wednesday. It will be about as critical as a November game can be, coming off two losses in three games and needing a quality win to show for the first month of the season.

