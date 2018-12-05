Martin had not talked to the team about the altitude when he spoke to the media Monday, and said he did not intend to, but he is aware of the challenges. Martin traveled to Colorado, another high-altitude location, while at Kansas State, so he has some experience with altitude. He will rely on advice from experts on how to prepare the Gamecocks.

Wyoming plays its game in Arena-Auditorium, the highest arena in Division I. At an elevation of 7,220 feet, the “Dome of Doom” is almost 2,00 feet higher than The Pit, New Mexico’s much more famous high-altitude arena (also now called something stupid instead of The Pit). Conditioning and fatigue will be a concern, and Frank Martin will probably have to spread minutes out more (including Evan Hinson, who will be with the team the next two weeks before going back to football).

South Carolina heads out west to Wyoming to try to build on the win over Coastal Carolina.

“There’s all kinds of scientific stuff, we’ve got people that have advised us how to travel, when to get there, how much time, all those things,” Martin said. “At the end of the day we’ve got to manage it. We can’t go in there thinking negative thoughts.”

Keep It Simple, Silva

Chris Silva’s struggles have been the Gamecocks’ struggles this season, and really dating back to last season. When he plays well, the whole team plays well. Last season when he played poorly, it was almost always a result of foul trouble. This year, it has been harder to pinpoint, something between the ears holding him back.

Against Coastal Carolina, Silva was again limited by fouls, but he made an impact in his 19 minutes of play. He had nine points, five rebounds, and a career-high six blocks. SIlva said after the game it was a matter of clearing his head and getting back to having fun.

“Coach didn’t stop believing in me,” Silva said. “He was like, just enjoy the game (...) go out there and do the best you can.”

Martin elaborated, saying that all the accolades Silva received following last season and leading into this season had become a burden.

“He’s got to stop worrying about he’s got a burden on his shoulders to lead us back to the Final Four,” Martin said. “He’s got to worry about what he used to do that made him an important player to a team that was able to make a run to the Final Four.”

Scouting the Cowboys

For two programs with limited connections, this will be the second time South Carolina has played at Wyoming, something no other SEC school has done. The last trip west came in 2002, when the Dave Odom-led squad lost 77-63. Martin coached Wyoming’s coach, Allen Edwards, in high school and joked that when Edwards got the job, “I kind of figured I was getting that phone call” about scheduling a home-and-home.

Tonight’s game will be a matchup of struggling teams. The Cowboys are just 2-6 on the season, with wins over Grambling State and Richmond. The Cowboys do two things particularly well: protect the ball and get to the line. They are 33rd in the nation with just 11.3 turnovers per game and 42nd in the nation with 194 free throw attempts per game. The Cowboys’ best chance to pull off an upset may be getting the Gamecocks, specifically Silva, in early foul trouble.

Wyoming is led by 6-7 senior guard Justin James. James is averaging 24.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. James had 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals against South Carolina last season, and got to the line 14 times.

“They’ve built a real good program,” Martin said.

“It’s a hard place to play at. It’s going to make us better.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Wyoming

When: Wednesday, December 5, 9:00 pm

Where: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming

Watch: Stadium (Facebook stream)

