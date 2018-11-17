Although Saturday's game is technically at a neutral site, it will be a de facto home game for the Providence Friars, who are just a short drive away. Frank Martin joked that he prefers to play these tournaments somewhere warm, but this weekend has a lot to offer. Chris Silva and Justin Minaya are from the area, and the Gamecocks recruit the northeast heavily. He also gets to see his inexperienced team in a hostile environment.

After three home games to open the season, South Carolina hits the road for a pair of neutral site games this weekend.

"It's going to be a pro-Providence crowd," Martin said. "How do we handle being in a true road environment? I don't know. I'll tell you after the game on Saturday."

Even though it is only two games in two days, it also gives South Carolina a taste of what it will be like in March, when every game matters.

"You don't worry about Sunday, you worry about Saturday," Martin said. "The younger guys haven't been through this before. That's why you play in these tournaments. We're all going to play in the SEC Tournament."

Silva's Struggles

There have been a lot of areas that need work so far this season, but the biggest area of concern has been Silva's slow start. It hasn't just been that Silva isn't putting up big numbers, it's been his lack of

effort and focus. Some of the offensive struggles have been a result of new point guard learning how to work with Silva, but in the first two games, Silva wasn't doing his part. Martin made sure the Gamecocks reestablished their focus on Silva against Norfolk State, and he liked the results.

"I've got to put him in a place where he can be aggressive and just go," Martin said. "I saw some decisive offensive moments (against Norfolk State) that I hadn't seen in the first two games."

A.J.'s World

The star of the early season for the Gamecocks has undoubtedly been freshman A.J. Lawson. At 6-6 and with a good scoring touch, Lawson looks like the prototypical two guard. Lawson wanted to play point guard in college, but two guard was where he started his Gamecock career. Preseason injuries at the point guard position then forced him to take on some of the backup point guard duties. In the season opener, a combination of jitters and uncertainty led to an uneven game. Since then, Lawson has not just adapted to the backup role, he is becoming the primary ball-handler.

"A.J. says where do you want me to play, and he goes and plays," Martin said.

Lawson is averaging 5.0 assists per game, good for fifth in the SEC. Martin called Lawson an "imaginative" ball-handler who can get to the rim "at will." The next step for Lawson will be to play more under control and limit turnovers.

"That's the part that he has to learn," Martin said. "His ability to see, to read, to learn, to accept coaching, tells me he's going o be a good one."

Campbell coming along

Tre Campbell's sprained ankle in the preseason opened the door for Lawson to take on some point guard duties. Campbell missed almost two weeks of practice with the injury, and he has been inconsistent as a result. Campbell has alternated good and bad games as he learns how to run the offense, and struggled against Norfolk State, shooting just 1-7.

"He's got to learn that because the ball doesn't go in the basket for him, he can't get in his feelings, and take away our feelings," Martin said. "I don't care if you're 0-15, you've got to be aggressive."

The Tournament

The Air Force Reserve Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament is an early season exempt tournament. It not only has one most convoluted names around (seriously, it's listed under multiple names in official releases), but a convoluted schedule. Try to follow along.

Unlike a more traditional tournament where a group of teams go to some far off locale (ahem, Conway, SC) to play a round-robin, the Tip-Off Tournament starts on-campus. South Carolina technically hosted Stony Brook and Norfolk State as part of the tournament. The eight teams in the tournament then go to Connecticut, where they are split into two brackets, the Naismith Bracket for the major conference teams (South Carolina, Providence, Michigan, and George Washington) and Springfield Bracket for small conference teams (Stony Brook, Norfolk State, Holy Cross, and Siena). The teams are paired off, and then winners play winners, and losers play losers. For South Carolina that means it will play Providence on Saturday. On Sunday it will play either Michigan or George Washington, with the winners of both games playing each other, and the losers playing.

Did you follow all that? Me neither. Don't even get me started trying to explain what an exempt tournament is. Just Google "byzantine" and add the NCAA.

Opponents

South Carolina and Providence have not played since 2011, a 76-67 Providence win in Columbia. Providence leads the all-time series 5-3.

South Carolina is 3-2 against Michigan. The two last met in 2016. South Carolina put on a defensive clinic in that game, winning 61-46 for one of its marquee non-conference wins. South Carolina is making the return trip for that game on December 8, so the teams could play twice within three weeks.

South Carolina leads the all-time series with George Washington 9-6.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Providence

When: Saturday, November 17, 2:30 PM

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Watch: ESPN3





Who: South Carolina vs Michigan or George Washington

When: Sunday, November 18, 1:30 PM (with a win) or 4:30 PM (with a loss)

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Watch: ESPN2

NEXT GAME: Providence. TO FOLLOW: The Insiders Forum | GCgameday on Twitter | live stats | listen | watch