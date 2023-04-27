The University of South Carolina's basketball program has received commitments from Finnish players Morris Ugusuk, a point guard, and Okku Federiko, a forward. Both athletes announced their decision to join the Gamecocks on Thursday morning according to several sources, and are considered prospects for the 2024 class.

Under Lamont Paris, the second-year head coach, the 2024 recruiting class had no prior commitments. The addition of Ugusuk and Federiko won't do much to the Rivals' rankings, given neither has been formally evaluated, but the staff feels that the pair can contribute and the stats and offers seem to suggest that's true.

Ugusuk and Federiko are both part of the Omnia Basketball Academy in Finland. While Ugusuk received offers from Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh, Federiko had offers from Syracuse and Pittsburgh, where his older brother Fede currently plays. His brother Fede was a vital part of Pittsburgh's NCAA Tournament team in 2023.

South Carolina's 2024 class has now gained momentum with the addition of Federiko and Ugusuk.

Federiko participated in nine games on the EYBL circuit, averaging 10 points over 23.4 minutes per game and a 48.1 percent shooting rate from two. He also managed to secure an average of 8.9 rebounds per game, including 3.2 offensive rebounds and four blocks across nine games. South Carolina extended offers to both Federiko and Ugusuk mid-season and arranged official visits for them in March.

Ugusuk, who plays for Omnia Basketball Academy in Finland, committed to South Carolina over Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Duquesne, and Dayton. ProBallers.com reports that Ugusuk averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season while shooting 44.1 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from the three-point line, and 65.7 percent from the free throw line.