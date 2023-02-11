Who: South Carolina (8-16 Overall, 1-10 SEC) @ Ole Miss (10-14 Overall, 2-9 SEC) Where: Oxford, MS Date: Saturday - 2/11/2023 Time/TV: 9:00pm on SECN Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Ole Miss leads the overall series 24-21. Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 70-58 in Columbia, SC. Matthew Murrell powered the Rebels with 23 points and 9 rebounds. GG Jackson tallied 15 points and 7 rebounds for the Gamecocks.



OLE MISS

This will be the second time the Rebels and Gamecocks have squared off this season. Last time out, Ole Miss relentlessly attacked the basket and shot 26 free throw attempts. They also out rebounded South Carolina 43-31 and shot 41% from 3 point range. The Rebels will surely use the same strategy against Carolina as the previous matchup. Slowing Murrell will be key and something the Gamecocks could not do a few weeks ago. Ole Miss may be on the verge of cellar status, but do not expect them to lay down without a fight on their home court.



SOUTH CAROLINA

This is not the same South Carolina team Ole Miss faced last time. In fact, no one should be surprised if the free throw attempts between the two teams are similar and if the Gamecocks win the rebounding battle with the way Josh Gray is playing. In general, Carolina had a terrible night shooting the ball when this game was played in Columbia. It is unlikely they will shoot as poorly in Saturday’s matchup. This is a game the Gamecocks should win judging by their performance the past two games. Carolina has some winnable matchups in the back half of the season and this contest is one of them. Winning this game would be a boost of confidence and spur some momentum to close out the year.



KEYS TO THE GAME