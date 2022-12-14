While South Carolina withstood an early 10-0 run to start the game and tied things at 11-11, UAB proved to be too much for the Gamecocks over the course of 40 minutes. South Carolina really played pretty well in this one, and they hung around a bit, but the Blazers, who are the most experienced team in the NCAA, kept the youthful Gamecocks at a comfortable distance throughout the second half and ultimately prevailed 84-70.

Jordan Walker Goes Off, Gets Help

We mentioned in the preview that UAB Guard Jordan Walker was a very dangerous scorer, and he showed that early and often in this contest. Walker scored the Blazer's first ten points and the last seven points of the first half and 22 points total. He was basically unguardable, especially in the first half, making many tough shots in defenders' faces on a night when the Gamecock defense really didn't play all that badly. As has been the case at various points thus far, South Carolina struggled against both guards, with Eric Gaines adding another 19 points.



It was a truly balanced effort from the Blazers though, with F KJ Buffen adding his own 25 points and really wreaking havoc in the paint with another 8 rebounds. Perhaps even more impressively, he helped limited the usually aggressive G.G. Jackson to just 3 rebounds.

Mistakes Doom Any Momentum

South Carolina had some opportunities in this one, but by the time the final buzzer sounded, they had committed an unsustainable 14 turnovers, the most in regulation since their loss to Furman in the Charleston Classic. In addition to those killing the offense, an untimely flagrant foul call on Hayden Brown right before the half really blew this game wide open. Before the foul, South Carolina trailed just 9 points with :37 seconds to go, but after the sequence, the Gamecocks entered halftime with a 14-point deficit, and they never got it back under 10 points from there. This is not a team that can afford to commit major mistakes in key moments of ball games and still expect to compete against above-average teams.



Lack of Production

Before the game, we mentioned that generally to keep pace with an offensive team like UAB, South Carolina needed Meechie Johnson, Chico Carter, and G.G. Jackson to step up in a major way. Chico Carter played his role, finishing the game a perfect 4-4 from 3-point land and finishing with 13 points. G.G. Jackson, unfortunately, had his worst outing of the season and rarely attacked the rim the way we saw in the last two games until the game was out of hand. Ultimately Jackson's stat line ended up okay, with 20 points, but only 3 rebounds, but most of those points were far after the game was decided, including 6 in the final 3 minutes while UAB was running out the clock.



It's not feasible to expect him to be perfect every night, unfortunately, this team is so thin that when he doesn't perform well, it's pretty unlikely the Gamecocks can hang around with respectable teams. This was a tough matchup for Jackson. The 17 years old still has plenty more good nights to come in his career, and an off-night with 20 points tells you how impressive he already is. Meechie Johnson was even more inefficient, ultimately finishing with 13 points, but just 2-6 from behind the arc, and before a few late scores he was really struggling to knock down shots consistently.

Settling For Outside Shots

Despite all the mounting evidence that South Carolina, like most teams, is most efficient when they attack the basket, they continue to settle for outside shots far too often, especially early in games. South Carolina for the 2nd time in 3 games had more 3-point shots than 2-point shots at halftime. While they knocked down 6 of their 15 first-half 3's, that is still too many wasted possessions to keep up consistently, not to mention that four of those six 3's came from Chico Carter's perfect 4-4 start. and that was reflected in the 18-4 point advantage that the Blazers held over South Carolina in the paint at the half.

