GamecockCentral - MBB: Gamecocks rout Aggies

A 7-0 run pushed the lead to 15 with 12 minutes to play. A few minutes later, it felt like the game was hanging in the balance. Texas A&M had gotten South Carolina into foul trouble and was in the bonus with ten minutes to play. South Carolina looked like it had relaxed and wasn’t playing with the same intensity.

In the first half, South Carolina and Texas A&M combined for almost as many turnovers (23) as baskets (24), and the Gamecocks led by six at the break. South Carolina all but eliminated the turnovers in the second half and took control of the game. South Carolina turned the ball over just four times in the second half, and two of those came in the final minutes after Frank Martin emptied the bench.

It was a surprising win for South Carolina, which has dealt with COVID-related issues since early December, both because of the final score and the way it happened.

That’s when Lawson took over. He scored seven straight points and nine points during a 16-2 run that turned the game into a blowout. He scored from everywhere: at the rim, behind the arc, at the free throw line. His last two free throws gave him a new career-high of 30 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

It was a phenomenal game by Lawson, coming on the heels of a 25-point game against Florida A&M. It’s just the second time in Lawson’s career he has scored 20+ points in consecutive games. He had 28 and 22 against Cleveland State and Boston U last season.

Lawson’s winning performance overshadowed 28 points from Emanuel Miller, who nearly played Lawson to a draw. In fact, the difference between the two teams boiled down to the supporting casts, which surprisingly favored the short-handed Gamecocks.

Aside from Miller, Texas A&M got 13 points from Quenton Jackson. But the rest of the Aggies combined for just 13 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists. By comparison, South Carolina’s second leading scorer, Jermaine Couisnard, chipped in 15 points, and the rest of the Gamecocks had 33 points, 34 rebounds, and 11 assists.

South Carolina got Jalyn McCreary back Wednesday, but was still without Keyshawn Bryant, Alanzo Frink, TJ Moss, and Nathan Nelson. Yet the rest of the team came through.

Wildens Leveque scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in 21 minutes, the sort of game Martin has been begging for. Justin Minaya did what he does best: a little bit of everything. He played tough defense, scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked two shots.

McCreary, who has barely practiced this season, had six points and two blocks. He also had a career-high nine rebounds, surpassing his previous best in the first half. McCreary’s most impressive moment may have come when he blocked a shot, beat the Aggies to the other end, and got a pass from Trae Hannibal (five points and five rebounds) for a dunk.