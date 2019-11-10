South Carolina played stifling defense for the entire game, scoring seven points off three turnovers in the first five minutes. Lawson was aggressive, scoring eight points in that same span to match his total from the first game. The rebounding was never an issue, as South Carolina finished plus-20 including 10 second-chance points off 11 offensive rebounds.

After the opener, there were questions about the Gamecocks, about their defense, their rebounding, AJ Lawson’s quiet game, and a lack of production from the post. Not to mention there was a bit of a revenge factor after losing to the Cowboys last year, a loss that haunted the Gamecocks all season. The Gamecocks took that checklist and ticked off each box.

“I really thought that our attention to detail and to the scouting report was better,” Frank Martin said. “All the guards got backside rebounds, which they didn’t do against North Alabama.”

And there was production from the bigs. Alanzo Frink, free of foul trouble, scored a career-high 10 points to go with seven rebounds. Jalyn McCreary had four points and six rebounds, plus two blocks. And Wildens Leveque, who missed the opener with a sore toe, had four points, four rebounds, and a block.

“I felt great out there,” Frink said. “I felt well-prepared.”

Lawson finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Jair Bolden added 11 points and six rebounds. Jermaine Couisnard continued his streaky offense, but scored 12 points along with two assists and a steal.

“Today he created loose balls, created energy defensively,” Martin said. “As soon as he came down offensively he was playing with I’m coming at people mentality.”

Defensively, South Carolina clamped down on Hunter Maldonado, who had scored 32 in the Cowboys’ first game. Maldonado scored just 10 points on 2-7 shooting. Overall, Wyoming made just nine field goals, the fewest under Frank Martin, and shot 23.1 percent. The 32 points allowed are the fewest by South Carolina since 2005, when Detroit Mercy scored 32.

“We obviously defended a lot better. We also played a different kind of team offensively,” Martin said. “We were real good defensively. I thought we had good energy entering the game.”



Notes:

Justin Minaya had a quiet game, with three points, four rebounds, three assists, and a block, but was lauded by Martin for his outstanding defense. … Maik Kotsar had just two points and three rebounds in 15 minutes. … Wyoming had a long scoreless stretch to start the second half, with the first points coming on a short jumper by Austin Mueller with 12:18 to play. … South Carolina started 5-8 from three, and finished the game 9-27. … Wyoming’s Allen Edwards was asked if he’d be interested in continuing the series with South Carolina. “Uh, I don’t know if I want to do that. I’m good with three. I got mine.” He thanked Martin for for the series and for being willing to play at Wyoming. … South Carolina was just 7-12 from the free throw line. … Announced attendance was 10,255. … South Carolina’s next game is Friday against Cleveland State.