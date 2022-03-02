MBB: Gamecocks Struggle At Times, But Keep Hopes Alive In A Win Vs. Mizzou
For just the 10th time out of 31 seasons in the SEC, South Carolina is guaranteed to finish at least .500 in league play. It's interesting to note that Coach Frank Martin has 5 of those 10 seasons attached to his resume. It wasn't always pretty, but thanks to a team-leading 17 points and 8 rebounds from Devin Carter, and some timely free throws in the waning minutes, the Gamecocks moved to 18-11, 9-8 in the SEC with a 73-69 win over Missouri on Tuesday night.
Big Names, Big Stats
At some points in the game, you wouldn't have suspected it, but many of the usual suspects for the Gamecocks stepped up when they needed to in order to power the win. While Carter is just a freshman, the other leaders of the Gamecocks were all honored on Senior night, though the jury is still out on if Juniors Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard will return for their Senior season. In addition to Carter's stat line, Couisnard also had 17 points, and tacked on 7 assists, with some crucial free throws in the waning minutes. The Senior James Reese, who acknowledged what a dream it was to play his last collegiate home game in Columbia, also had a strong showing with 13 points including hitting 2 out of his 3 three-point attempts. Bryant and Senior Erik Stevenson also added 9 points and 7 rebounds each. On the Missouri side, Javon Pickett showed flashes of brilliance that should have other SEC teams worried for the future. He finished with 23 points and 5 rebounds. Missouri Forward Kobe Brown, who the announcers kept mistakenly calling Kobe Bryant, also had a big day in the losing effort, with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
Game Flow
The game started off sloppy for both teams, with turnovers being the story early. Missouri was sitting at 6, while the Gamecocks had 4 with just 8 minutes of game-time elapsed. South Carolina was able to stop the bleeding a bit, finishing with only 9 turnovers, which tied a season-low vs. Division 1 opponents. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks racked the Missouri turnover number up to 15 by the game's end. Both teams started off shaky offensively, but by the first few minutes of the second half, it felt like South Carolina might run away with it. They got into a flow for a bit that saw their lead grow all the way to 14 points, but then they went cold and allowed Mizzou to go on two separate 7-0 runs, before breaking them up just enough to keep a lead. The final few minutes of the game shouldn't have been nearly as sweaty as they ultimately were, but to the Gamecocks' credit, they made shots down the stretch when they needed to, and nailed their free throws. In the last couple of minutes, South Carolina also put on a clinic for getting your best FT shooter the ball. They schemed 98% FT shooter Erik Stevenson open a number of ways off the inbound to consistently get him to the line to ice the game.
Additional Notes
- Several Gamecock players spoke positively about Coach Martin in the post-game press conference. Keyshawn Bryant perhaps put it best when he said that Frank is "like a father figure to him and others." As I mentioned in the intro, Frank Martin has had more success here than any other South Carolina coach since they joined the SEC, but they have undoubtedly hovered around mediocrity outside of the Final Four run. The admin will have some difficult decisions after the season if the Gamecocks fail to make the NCAA Tournament.
-It's important to note how easy South Carolina's SEC schedule this year, and the gap between them and the top of the league. The Gamecocks are 9-2 against teams with a record below .500 in the league, and 0-6 against teams with a winning record in conference play. South Carolina still deserves credit for mostly finding a way to win games against the bottom half of the league, but there's undoubtedly a bit of a distance between themselves and the elite teams in the SEC. That said, if they find a way to make it 1-6 against those top teams on Saturday at Auburn, they'll still have a slim chance at making all those points moot and fighting their way into post-season play anyway.