South Carolina led 42-29, its largest lead of the game, when Virginia made its run. The pack line defense did its thing, South Carolina committed a few bad turnovers, and it missed the few open looks it got. And Virginia made some baskets, going on a 16-3 run to wipe out the lead and tie the game at 45.

Virginia entered the game allowing just 44.2 points per game, but South Carolina started the game on fire, scoring 13 points in the first four minutes. And aside from a brief stretch in the second half, South Carolina stayed on fire. Virginia committed 12 first half turnovers, matching its season average, which led to 12 Gamecock points and South Carolina led 33-24 at halftime, the most points scored in the first half against Virginia all season. More on that later.

At that point, you figured the Gamecocks have seen this episode before: big early lead on a highly-ranked opponent thanks to hot shooting, but the shooting cooled off, and a few costly mistakes let the opponent come back and then pull away. But this was a new version.

Justin Minaya drove and found Maik Kotsar open for a layup. Keyshawn Bryant stole the ball and soared over two defenders for the dunk. And then AJ Lawson added a free throw to make it 50-45 with 9:48 to play. The Gamecocks had answered the big run.

Virginia clawed back to make it 51-50 with 8:20 left, but then it was South Carolina’s turn to make a run. Lawson made a pair of free throws and then Minaya made a layup. Jair Bolden made an improbable fadeaway jumper, and then Minaya made a three to put South Carolina back in control.

From the time the game was tied at 45, South Carolina went on an 18-7 run, including a 12-2 run that started when it was 51-50.

The Cavaliers got it down to seven with two minutes left, but it was the Gamecocks’ day. Bolden airballed a three that went right to a wide-open Jermaine Couisnard under the basket for a layup that clinched the win. Couisnard would then add a pair of free throws to give the Gamecocks 70 points, the most scored against Virginia this season.

Virginia finished with 19 turnovers, which led to 23 South Carolina points. But the game was won by the Gamecock offense. South Carolina made its shots, shooting 55 percent from the floor, 6-17 from three, and 10-14 from the foul line. The Gamecocks were patient, getting good looks, and making Virginia uncomfortable by scoring. Virginia has given up 37 points in the second half three times: to South Carolina, Purdue, and Vermont. South Carolina’s 33 in the first half is the next highest-scoring half. South Carolina committed just 13 turnovers.

Bolden finished with 22 points, a season-high. He got hot early and kept shooting, making some amazing shots as he went 8-13 and 4-6 from three. Lawson struggled with his shooting, but finished with 14 points. Minaya added 12 and Bryant had 10.

For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite scored 21 and was nearly impossible to slow down. But all season long Virginia has struggled to give him help, and that was the case Sunday, as no other player scored in double figures. Virginia actually played well offensively, surpassing its season averages for points and shooting percentage.

For South Carolina, the win was huge. After a poor showing against Houston, South Carolina won consecutive games at Clemson and Virginia, and has a marquee non-conference win. It was the first regular season win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2016, when South Carolina beat #25 Michigan and #18 Syracuse in consecutive games. You have to go all the way back to January 3, 2015, when South Carolina beat #9 Iowa State 64-60 in Brooklyn for the last time it beat a top 10 non-conference foe. I’m still looking for the last true road win. The win, coupled with women’s basketball’s win over Baylor, gives South Carolina wins over the defending men’s and women’s champions this year.