The Gamecocks exceeded their last-place pick in the SEC regular season, earning a 12-seed in this year's SEC Tournament and a matchup with Ole Miss, who they went 1-1 against during the regular season. This one played out how you'd expect from the evenly matched teams, with Ole Miss leading by 1 at halftime, and both teams trading blows down the stretch in the second half before the XX-XX final count. Amare Adams made a career-high 5 threes for the Rebels and finished with 20 points, and G.G. Jackson tried his best to keep pace with 24 points for the Gamecocks, but ultimately the effort came up short, though the result wasn't decided until Zack Davis had a defensive rebound slip through his hands, giving Ole Miss FTs with :18 seconds that let them create an insurmountable advantage.

The statistical analysis on this one comes down to just a few categories, as you might expect in a game that saw 11 lead changes.

Perhaps the biggest difference was the extensive runs in this one, and when they came. To start the second half, Ole Miss went on a 9-0 run following a quick dunk from G.G. Jackson, but South Carolina countered with their own 10-0 run about halfway through the period to briefly retake the lead, 46-44, unfortunately, Ole Miss had another 15-4 run in the chamber soon after, and that one South Carolina couldn't recover from.

Neither team shot particularly well from three in this one, but Ole Miss took more (22 to 21) and made more (9 to 6), getting especially hot at times in the second half. In a game this tight, that was enough to make a difference.

Another thing that didn't do the Gamecocks any favors in this one was that they missed 12 layups if my count is right. Unfortunately, this one will be remembered for missed opportunities in a winnable game, but it would've been a tough test tomorrow vs. Tenneessee regardless.