MBB: Gamecocks fall 67-61 to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament
The Gamecocks exceeded their last-place pick in the SEC regular season, earning a 12-seed in this year's SEC Tournament and a matchup with Ole Miss, who they went 1-1 against during the regular season. This one played out how you'd expect from the evenly matched teams, with Ole Miss leading by 1 at halftime, and both teams trading blows down the stretch in the second half before the XX-XX final count. Amare Adams made a career-high 5 threes for the Rebels and finished with 20 points, and G.G. Jackson tried his best to keep pace with 24 points for the Gamecocks, but ultimately the effort came up short, though the result wasn't decided until Zack Davis had a defensive rebound slip through his hands, giving Ole Miss FTs with :18 seconds that let them create an insurmountable advantage.
A Dead Heat
The statistical analysis on this one comes down to just a few categories, as you might expect in a game that saw 11 lead changes.
Perhaps the biggest difference was the extensive runs in this one, and when they came. To start the second half, Ole Miss went on a 9-0 run following a quick dunk from G.G. Jackson, but South Carolina countered with their own 10-0 run about halfway through the period to briefly retake the lead, 46-44, unfortunately, Ole Miss had another 15-4 run in the chamber soon after, and that one South Carolina couldn't recover from.
Neither team shot particularly well from three in this one, but Ole Miss took more (22 to 21) and made more (9 to 6), getting especially hot at times in the second half. In a game this tight, that was enough to make a difference.
Another thing that didn't do the Gamecocks any favors in this one was that they missed 12 layups if my count is right. Unfortunately, this one will be remembered for missed opportunities in a winnable game, but it would've been a tough test tomorrow vs. Tenneessee regardless.
G.G. Jackson GGreat
If this tournament ends up being the send-off for G.G. Jackson, he took full advantage in this (opening game). With a final stat line of 24 points and 5 rebounds, G.G. was magnificent, including showing aspects of every single part of his offensive game, including forcing two "and one" opportunities for himself, along with dunking and jump shooting his way through the Ole Miss defense, it would be hard to argue that Jackson was the most impressive player for either team tonight. As a fan, you've got to hope there's some logical reason for him to stick around, but logically it does seem like he's got a future in the NBA right around the corner.
There were several times in the second half when G.G. Jackson was the only offensive option for South Carolina, including a period where he scored 7 straight Gamecock points to try to keep them alive, bringing them within 3 in the final minute before Ole Miss shut the door.
Up Next
The transfer portal window opens as teams complete their seasons and tournaments, and we expect Lamont Paris to look at several options in earnest. We'll keep you updated on the Insider's Forum with all the latest visits and interests from portal options this offseason.