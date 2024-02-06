Who: South Carolina (19-3 Overall, 7-2 SEC) vs Mississippi (18-4 Overall, 5-4 SEC) Where: Columbia, SC Date: Saturday 2/6/2024 Time/TV: 6:30pm on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Ole Miss leads series 25-22. Last Meeting: Carolina lost 67-61 in the SEC Tournament.



OLE MISS

Advertisement

Chris Beard is in his first year at Mississippi and has the Rebels playing at a high level. His starting lineup can compete with any team in the SEC. Where the Rebels run into issues is when they have to rely on more than a few players off the bench. Saint Peter’s transfer guard Jaylen Murray makes the offense go. He is averaging 14.5 PPG, 4.2 APG, and is shooting 43.1% from three point range. Gamecock basketball fans will likey be familiar with Matthew Murrell and Allen Flanigan. Murrell leads Ole Miss in scoring with 16.8 PPG, while Auburn transfer Flanigan is second on the team with 15.3 PPG.



SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina now has the reputation of playing with physicality and pace. Both of those descriptions are accurate as the Gamecocks continue to be a tough out for anyone they face. Ta’Lon Cooper has been the talk of the SEC basketball world. The transfer guard from Minnesota is averaging 10.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.4 APG and is shooting an astounding 47.4% from deep. Carolina’s post play has been as good or better than any team in the SEC during the conference slate. The combination of BJ Mack, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Josh Gray has been dynamic.



KEYS TO THE GAME