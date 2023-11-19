While the Arizona Tip-Off Championship might not rank very highly on the list of goals for many college basketball teams, it's still an important win for the early stages of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina, which is now off to a 5-0 start to his second season at the helm, and has already won 2 games that the Gamecocks were underdogs in, including tonight. After South Carolina won just 11 games total in year one, they're already nearly halfway to that mark before the end of November.

Tonight, we saw many of the things we're starting to come to expect of this 2023-24 squad. It was a very balanced effort with someone always being ready to step up when others went through a dry spell. The transfer trio of BJ Mack (27 points led all scorers), Myles Stute (12 points), and Ta'Lon Cooper (5 assists) each made their impact felt within their role, and returners Jacobi Wright (10 points) and Meechie Johnson (9 points) had another solid outing as the Gamecocks pulled off the 75-68 win against the Antelopes in a "neutral-site" game full of Grand Canyon students and fans.

South Carolina controlled the majority of the game, leading all but about 4 minutes total, but there were certainly some tense moments, with Grand Canyon pulling within 2 points with just over 5 minutes remaining, and 4 points again in the final couple of minutes after South Carolina had built out a lead as large as 11 earlier in the 2nd half.

The difference in this one was just how efficient the Gamecocks were from the floor, shooting 54% total and a solid 41% from behind the arc. South Carolina did struggle at times with turnovers and fouls, which let Grand Canyon hang around and could be a problem as the talent level increases in conference play, but BJ Mack and Myles Stute both deserve credit for playing carefully down the stretch despite holding 4 fouls a piece for nearly 10 minutes of game time.

Perhaps the most encouraging team statistic from this one was the 18 assists the Gamecocks had, vs. only 7 from Grand Canyon. That shows that this team is really operating with an understanding of each other and their location on the floor, and that sort of team basketball will have them win a lot of games if they can keep it up.

South Carolina will have another big non-conference test after the Thanksgiving holiday when they host Notre Dame at Colonial Life Arena on November 28th at 7 pm EST.



