Texas A&M's 15-12 (6-8) record is a bit deceptive; it can be easy to forget that they have wins over Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee before a few injuries derailed them lately, resulting in 4 straight (now 5 straight) SEC losses. In fact, A&M has more "Quad 1" NET wins than any other school in the conference at this point in the season.

It was easy to see the flashes of the potential of this team tonight, with the Aggies team speed getting more penetration on the Gamecocks' defense than any team not named Auburn has all season. This penetration resulted in 21 fouls against South Carolina and allowed A&M to hang around throughout this game despite being held to just 39% from the floor. Overall, the Aggies were 22-25 on FTs compared to just 6-13 for South Carolina. There's an argument to be made that this one wouldn't have been even close without that disparity.

For a moment to start the 2nd half, it felt like South Carolina might put this one to bed, with a 9-2 run to start the 2nd half and compiling a lead as large as 13 points. But then almost immediately the shots went completely cold.

About halfway through the 2nd half, A&M went on their own 17-1 run, and BJ Mack, Meechie Johnson, and Collin Murray Boyles all got into foul trouble with 3 or more fouls with over 10 minutes of game time remaining. During that stretch, South Carolina went on a FG drought of 6 minutes.

Before that run, South Carolina had led from the opening tip for over 30 minutes of game time, after, there were 4 lead changes and 6 ties in a highly competitive game down the stretch.

It all culminated in the waning seconds when A&M's Wade Taylor made a game-tying layup with :09 seconds left, but Meechie Johnson sprinted down the floor and made a savvy pass to Zachary Davis who laid it in with just :03 seconds remaining. A&M didn't get up a shot on the final possession.

Meechie Johnson led all scorers with 22 points and 3-8 from behind the arc, Zachary Davis had one of the most complete games of his career, making his presence felt on defense and scoring 16 points, including the game-deciding layup in the final seconds, Ta'Lon Cooper had a quiet first half, but seemed to always have a key three in his pocket when the Gamecocks needed it most in the 2nd, finishing 3-6 from behind the arc and 11 total points. He also added 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Collin Murray-Boyles continued to show how important his versatility is on the floor, his stat line (8 points, 12 rebounds) doesn't even tell the full picture. This team functions best offensively and defensively when he is on the floor even when it's not obvious. Still, they found a way to win when he fouled out in the final couple of minutes.

That was a wild Tuesday night game, but it's rarely going to be an easy task to win on the road in the SEC against a solid team, and that's exactly what South Carolina accomplished tonight, staying alive for the SEC crown and solidifying their post-season resume even further.

Next up: South Carolina has a huge home matchup this Saturday at noon against the #24 Florida Gators. The Gamecocks are 11-4 in the SEC but the Gators are nipping at their heels at 10-5. With a loss tonight by Auburn, South Carolina now has sole possession of