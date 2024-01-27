In the ultimate trap game, South Carolina men’s basketball nearly fell in.

A home game against an opponent winless in conference play almost looked too good to be true for the Gamecocks in the afterglow of their landmark-altering upset over No. 6 Kentucky, and it almost turned into a disaster when Missouri opened the second half on an 11-0 run.

"They got off to a fast start in the second half," head coach Lamont Paris said. "That's basketball, it's a game of runs. Ultimately we settled down and were able to get back to what we were doing. Not to discredit them at all, but I thought there were a few things in that run that were controlablle by us."

But the Gamecocks gathered, settled and ultimately outlasted the Tigers 72-64 for their third consecutive win.

South Carolina (17-3, 5-2 SEC) completed the season sweep over Missouri (8-12, 0-7 SEC) mostly due to a surge through the middle of the second half. The Gamecocks jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to a 10-0 run and stayed there, with B.J. Mack continuing his dominance against the Tigers. The Wofford transfer scored 23 in South Carolina’s overtime road win two weeks ago, and dialed it in early with 15 in the first half and 21 in the game.

Mack’s hot start was not the only continued theme from the first meeting, though.

Meechie Johnson had his worst game of the season two weeks ago with just five points, and once again the Tigers managed to keep him quiet. This time it was an even more extreme struggle; South Carolina’s leading scorer missed his first nine shots of the game and did not register a point all day for the first time in his Gamecock career.

Where else would the offense come from?

Some unexpected sources, particularly true freshman Morris Ugusuk. Prior to Saturday he was still searching for his first successful 3-point attempt in SEC play, 0-for-6 on the campaign.

"I think I started shooting okay and then had a little dropdown not shooting as much," Ugusuk said about his season overall. "But now I've started feeling back to it working and getting the confidence back."

He knocked in one, and then hit another shortly after. The end result was a 10-point performance, one off his season-high and a lift South Carolina desperately needed as its superstar floundered. Zachary Davis also popped up with an unexpected shooting day, hitting two 3-pointers in the game for just the second time all season. Both were crucially timed shots from the corner, first to put South Carolina up seven and serve as the only made field goal for the home side in a stretch of over eight minutes.

A stretch he broke himself by hitting another one to extend the advantage to nine in the final four minutes.

"It alleviates a lot of pressure when you have multiple people on a team that can produce and we can still play the way that we want to play," Paris said.

It was far from South Carolina’s most convincing win, and certainly not its most memorable, but it was the type of professional, methodical performance a team needs as it marches towards an NCAA Tournament bid.

The win also ticked off a couple more milestones for Paris. It marked the first time South Carolina has swept an SEC opponent in his tenure, and it beat last season's conference win total with 11 games still to go.

"I think we all know you have to recover when something bad happens," Paris said. "You need to recover when something really good happens, too. Because it's probably going to put you in a place that's not your normal level, so you need to recover mentally to get yourself back to where you're ready to play again."

They side-stepped the landmine, and have a chance for another explosive performance on Tuesday with a road trip to No. 5 Tennessee.

