MBB: Hot-Shooting leads South Carolina over Wofford
South Carolina (4-1) used hot shooting to beat Wofford (4-2) 85-74.
South Carolina shot 59.6% from the floor, the second-highest ever under Frank Martin, behind only 60.0% against High Point in 2016. South Carolina hit 12-22 from three, the sixth-most threes in the Martin era.
Erik Stevenson hit a three to start the game, an early sign it was going to be a good night. Stevenson made his first six shots and South Carolina nearly 60% for much of the first half. But South Carolina fouls and turnovers allowed Wofford to hang around. Wofford shot 8-12 from the line in the first half (South Carolina was just 2-2). South Carolina committed 10 turnovers in the first half, although Wofford only got 10 points off.
Wofford also had some hot shooting stretches. There was a 12-2 first half run and a 12-0 second half run, but for the most part South Carolina was locked in defensively. Wofford shot in the low 40% range for most of the game and finished at 38.6%. The Terries were 12-35 from three, 34.3%. If not for going 18-23 from the line the score would have been more lopsided.
“We couldn’t catch our rhythm other than that stretch in the first half,” Jay McAuley said.
“We had to take the initial hit, which we did, and adapt,” Frank Martin said. “I thought we were really good there.”
Photos: Gamecocks down Terriers
After Wofford’s 12-0 second half run tied the game at 50, James Reese hit a clutch 15-foot jumper. Jermaine Couisnard and Stevenson added threes, and then Jacobi Wright scored to cap a 10-0 run. Wofford was never able to get closer than seven after that, while another Reese three pushed the lead as high as 14 as South Carolina shot 63.6% in the second half.
“Anytime they made a run, we settled down and came right back with a run of our own,” Martin said.
“We’ve got a lot of games under our belts. An 8-0 run is nothing,” Stevenson said. “Never get too high or too low. Stay even-keeled.”
Stevenson had 18 points in the first half and finished with a season-high 25 points on 5-7 shooting from three.
“I’ve got to credit the program, the staff, the players, all of my teammates, they’re always telling me to shoot it,” Stevenson said. “Even when I’m not open they’re telling me to shoot it. It’s a relief.”
Reese added 15, including 10 in the second half, and Couisnard had 14. Each made three threes.
Notes:
Max Klesmit scored 27 for Wofford on 8-10 shooting (5-7 from three). … South Carolina finished the game 11-15 from the line. … South Carolina had 22 points off 14 Wofford turnovers. The Terriers only had 16 points off 17 Gamecock turnovers. … AJ Wilson made his Gamecock debut, drawing the start. He finished with four points, three rebounds, two steals, and a block. He only played 20 minutes as he works his way back into game shape. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster mentally,” he said. … South Carolina outrebounded Wofford 30-24. … Announced attendance was 8,411. … South Carolina’s next game is Sunday against Rider.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.