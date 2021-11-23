MBB: Hot-Shooting leads South Carolina over Wofford

South Carolina (4-1) used hot shooting to beat Wofford (4-2) 85-74.

South Carolina shot 59.6% from the floor, the second-highest ever under Frank Martin, behind only 60.0% against High Point in 2016. South Carolina hit 12-22 from three, the sixth-most threes in the Martin era.

Erik Stevenson hit a three to start the game, an early sign it was going to be a good night. Stevenson made his first six shots and South Carolina nearly 60% for much of the first half. But South Carolina fouls and turnovers allowed Wofford to hang around. Wofford shot 8-12 from the line in the first half (South Carolina was just 2-2). South Carolina committed 10 turnovers in the first half, although Wofford only got 10 points off.

Wofford also had some hot shooting stretches. There was a 12-2 first half run and a 12-0 second half run, but for the most part South Carolina was locked in defensively. Wofford shot in the low 40% range for most of the game and finished at 38.6%. The Terries were 12-35 from three, 34.3%. If not for going 18-23 from the line the score would have been more lopsided.

“We couldn’t catch our rhythm other than that stretch in the first half,” Jay McAuley said.

“We had to take the initial hit, which we did, and adapt,” Frank Martin said. “I thought we were really good there.”