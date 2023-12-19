Another one in the bank, and another scrappy victory.

South Carolina men’s basketball outlasted a feisty Winthrop squad 72-62 at Colonial Life Arena to break double-digits on the season in the win column, something last season’s team did not do last season until Feb. 18th in the 27th contest of the season.

Meechie Johnson carried the offense again with 20 points, and Myles Stute churned out another double-digit performance with 10 points and five rebounds.

Foul trouble forced the Gamecocks to work with a deeper rotation in the first half as both Jacobi Wright and Stute each picked up two first half whistles. Morris Ugusuk elevated into a larger role given the roster crunch and even took on some ball-handling duties, scoring six points on the night including a crucial second half corner 3-pointer to stop a 10-2 Winthrop run.

Defense kept South Carolina in front for most of the opening frame, although it could never build a lead larger than 11. Still, the Eagles missed 12 of their first 15 attempts from the floor and had a stretch of over six minutes between made field goals with a pair of shot clock violations adding to the troubles.

For all the good work the home team accomplished in the opening 20 minutes, it only translated to a five-point advantage at the intermission. Even that was higher than it had been just seconds earlier; Winthrop cut the lead to three on its last offensive possession of the half before Ta’Lon Cooper scooped up a Johnson miss and turned in a buzzer-beating jumper.

The lead dropped as far as two points as late as the final seven minutes, a very similar shot-for-shot type of game as the one South Carolina grinded out against Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Finally, a big run did the damage.

South Carolina scored six straight points to assume an eight-point lead and never look back, triggering a Winthrop timeout with 4:15 remaining after the lead ballooned to eight. B.J. Mack — quiet by his usual standards with just eight points and points rebounds – scored a tough bucket inside late and then had the biggest pass of the night when he worked out of a double-team to spot a wide open Cooper for a 3-pointer that put the Gamecocks up nine with under 2:30 remaining.

Kelton Talford scored 20 for Winthrop to tie Johnson for the lead among all scorers in the game, including a very efficient 10-of-11 at the free throw line. The Eagles as a team used the charity stripe to stay afloat all night, going 23-of-29 from the line in a tightly officiated game while South Carolina only managed to get to the line 12 times, although it did knock down all 12 opportunities.

The Gamecocks will have one more game before the Christmas break, a Friday home tilt against Elon tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

***********************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina men's basketball? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.