South Carolina got off to a fast start, and the Maik Kotsar sparked a 9-0 second half run to put Missouri away, 76-54. The win gives South Carolina a three-game winning streak in the SEC.

South Carolina got out to a quick 8-0 lead thanks to cold shooting by Missouri. South Carolina stretched the lead to as much as 16 let in the first half, but was never able to put Missouri away. Missouri chipped away at the lead in the second half, and Dru Smith hit a free throw with 10:54 to play that cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the 5:43 mark of the first half. And then Kotsar almost single-handedly ended Missouri’s chances.

Kotsar drew a foul and made both free throws. He and Jermaine Couisnard trapped the ball and forced a turnover, leading to a jumper by Kotsar. A Missouri miss led to a three by Jair Bolden, and then Kotsar drew a charge. Kotsar added another rebound before Bolden made a layup to cap the 9-0 run that put the game out of reach.

For Kotsar, who checked out a few minutes later to a standing ovation, it was the best sequence of what might have been the best game of his career. He finished with 21 points on 7-8 shooting, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. The points and rebounds were the second most of his career, and he became just the third Gamecock in the past nine years to have 20 points, ten rebounds, and four blocks (Chris Silva, Sam Muldrow).

