MBB NCAA TOURNAMENT: #16 (6) Gamecocks vs (11) Ducks Preview
Who: South Carolina (26-7 Overall, 13-5 SEC) vs Oregon (23-11 Overall, 12-8 PAC)
Where: Pittsburgh, PA
Date: Thursday - 3/21/2024
Time/TV: 4:00pm on TNT
Radio: 107.5 The Game
History: First Meeting.
OREGON
Dana Altman is in his 14th season at Oregon and has made the NCAA Tournament 8 times during that span. Before Oregon, Altman spent 16 seasons at Creighton.
Center N’Faly Dante is a difference maker for the Ducks. The Senior is averaging 16.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 1.9 BPG.
Former Gamecock Jermaine Cousinard has the ability to take over games when his shot is falling. The now 25 year old is averaging 15.4 PPG.
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Gamecocks enter this game almost fully healthy. Ta’Lon Cooper has a minor ankle issue and Myles Stute is working through some ailments.
Meechie Johnson, BJ Mack, and Collin Murray-Boyles all enter the contest averaging double digit scoring on the year.
If South Carolina advances, the Gamecocks will play the winner of Akron vs Creighton.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Play Physically. The Gamecocks will be one of the most physical teams Oregon has faced all year. The more physical the referees allow the game to be played, advantage Carolina.
Rebound. Oregon does not always rebound the ball well as a team. Carolina has been excellent on the boards all season.
Knock down some shots. The Gamecocks shoot nearly 40% of their shots behind the 3 point line. A solid percentage will need to fall in order to ensure a first round victory.