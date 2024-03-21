Who: South Carolina (26-7 Overall, 13-5 SEC) vs Oregon (23-11 Overall, 12-8 PAC) Where: Pittsburgh, PA Date: Thursday - 3/21/2024 Time/TV: 4:00pm on TNT

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: First Meeting. Last Meeting: First Meeting.



OREGON

Dana Altman is in his 14th season at Oregon and has made the NCAA Tournament 8 times during that span. Before Oregon, Altman spent 16 seasons at Creighton. Center N’Faly Dante is a difference maker for the Ducks. The Senior is averaging 16.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 1.9 BPG. Former Gamecock Jermaine Cousinard has the ability to take over games when his shot is falling. The now 25 year old is averaging 15.4 PPG.



SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks enter this game almost fully healthy. Ta’Lon Cooper has a minor ankle issue and Myles Stute is working through some ailments. Meechie Johnson, BJ Mack, and Collin Murray-Boyles all enter the contest averaging double digit scoring on the year. If South Carolina advances, the Gamecocks will play the winner of Akron vs Creighton.



KEYS TO THE GAME