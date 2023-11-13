For the first time in four years, South Carolina men’s basketball is 3-0.

It was not the cleanest performance from the Gamecocks in their second home game of the season, but it was enough to take out VMI 74-64 and stack more momentum on from last Friday’s win over Virginia Tech.

The key switch of the night happened during a timeout in the middle of the first half with VMI (1-2) leading 14-11 after the Gamecocks suffered a stretch of 13 missed shots on 15 attempts. South Carolina (3-0) broke the huddle with Ta’Lon Cooper, Meechie Johnson, Eli Sparkman, Myles Stute and B.J. Mack on the floor, and never looked back.

"I didn't anticipate that it would happen this early for this group with what we've done," head coach Lamont Paris said about the slow start. "That was a little surprising to me, but it was what it was. We ultimately did enough to win, and so I was happy for them that hopefully we can learn this lesson after winning."

In a sandwich spot between an emotional win over Virginia Tech and a trip out west this weekend, there was a dip in performance. From some late closeouts defensively to 18 missed layups and giving up 11 offensive rebounds, it was far from the crisp performance from Friday night in Charlotte or the comfortable blowout over USC Upstate last Monday.

It took the first half timeout to shake a rough start against a team who finished last season 7-25 overall, and the players knew it.

"We just kind of came out flat," guard Jacobi Wright said. "It's not what we expect of ourselves as a team, and that's something we definitely have to fix in the near future. Just going for it every game and coming out with the same energy that we would every other game."

Eventually, it was a smaller lineup than usual that turned the tied with Mack playing the five and Stute at the four.

It led to nine consecutive points — seven of which courtesy of Johnson — to immediately seize control and sniff out any early ideas of an upset bid. Johnson’s 3-pointer in the run started a stretch of five out of six made triples for the Gamecocks after missing their first seven attempts from beyond the arc, and the buckets came from five different players as another deep scoring effort paced the evening.

Mack the second of those 3-pointers and stacked up his game-winning heroics in Charlotte with another controlled performance, holding things together down low and occasionally forcing his way to the rim against his undersized opponents. The Wofford transfer picked up first double-double as a Gamecock with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Stute and Johnson each scored in double-figures with 13 and 10 points respectively.

And on a day where the outside shots really did not fall outside of the one avalanche late in the first half, South Carolina found other ways to generate offense. The Gamecocks were just 7-of-23 shooting from 3-point range, a weapon that is the identity of this team and carried it to victory in the first two games with a combined 22 made 3-pointers through the first 80 minutes of play.

Mack forced his way inside on several occasions, and defense led to offense throughout the game as an opportunistic defense forced a season-high 16 turnovers. It turned into 14 fastbreak points with 14 points off turnovers overall and also led to plenty of free throw opportunities in transition in a game where South Carolina attempted 25 shots from the line with 17 makes, a sharp uptick after only getting to the line eight times against Virginia Tech.

"Coach keeps telling us to attack the rim and try to get to the free throw line when our shots aren't falling," Wright said. "We can't really rely on threes every game. Some games it's going to be like that; it's not going to fall, so we just have to find ways to score."

South Carolina will have an opportunity to run its record to 4-0 for the first time since the Final Four season of 2016-17 when it takes on DePaul at 11:30 p.m. ET Friday in Arizona for the first of two games out west as part of the Arizona Tip-Off.

"We didn't have our best stuff, that's for sure," Paris said. "But we survived and moved forward."

