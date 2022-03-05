MBB Preview: South Carolina faces No. 5 Auburn

It’s not Chaminade going against Ralph Sampson and Virginia in 1982. This isn’t David vs. Goliath. But it’s going to be a tall task nonetheless when South Carolina (18-11, 9-8 SEC) squares up in a road matchup against No. 5 Auburn (26-4, 14-3) at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Gamecocks are ending the season with a strong, late push having won five of their last six, with a four-game winning streak and Tuesday night’s win over Missouri sandwiched around a loss to Alabama. A win today would help put South Carolina at least in the conversation of the bubble, and two subsequent wins in the SEC Tournament may be enough for the Gamecocks to sneak into America’s greatest holiday party: the NCAA Tournament.

Tighten Up The Screws

Many of South Carolina’s wins this season have been rockfights, and Tuesday’s 73-69 win over Missouri was no different. There was a point in the first half, when it was 11-11 with a little less than 10 minutes to go, where it looked like it was going to be an absolutely helter-skelter game until the end of days. Multiple turnovers or near turnovers and bad shot selection both ways had the game in a frenzy. South Carolina got into a bit more of a groove to close the half and carried it with them to start the second half. But some more sloppiness came back late in the game before the Gamecocks pulled it together to stave off Missouri. They might be able to get away with a couple shorter stretches of similar play today, but allowing those stretches to linger too long against Auburn is a death sentence. We saw that in the first matchup when South Carolina, which averages an SEC-worst 15.1 turnovers a game, coughed it up 20 times in an 81-66 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 4.

Hit Your 3s, Tag-Team Effort

Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points against South Carolina in the their first matchup this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

In most big upsets, the 3-pointer is the great equalizer, right? Probably going to have to be the same way in a hostile environment for that to be the case today. South Carolina eclipsed its season averages in 3-pointers made (6.8) and attempted (21.3) the first time these two teams met in early January. And its 10-for-24 performance from downtown still wasn’t anywhere close to enough in that 15-point loss – and neither was Erik Stevenson tying his season-high with 25 points. The Gamecocks will likely need a similar 3-point shooting performance against Auburn, and they will need more from Jermaine Cousinard and James Reese V. Those two scored just nine points apiece – not far from their 11.8 and 10.5 scoring averages, respectively. But Stevenson was the only one consistently putting in work during these two teams’ first matchup, scoring 13 first-half points to keep South Carolina afloat. Whether it’s Stevenson, Cousinard, Reese or another player – like freshman guard Devin Carter, who’s definitely got a lot of game to him and is coming off a 17-point outing against Missouri – there needs to be some combination of two guys filling it up if South Carolina is going to keep pace with the nation’s 24th-ranked scoring offense (79.2 per game). Easier said than done against the SEC’s No. 1 defense (38.3 field goal percentage defense), but that’s the task at hand.

Slow Down Jabari Smith Jr.

Duh. It doesn’t take a genius to point out that South Carolina’s best chance of winning would be to stop the potential No. 1 overall pick in the draft and No. 4 SEC scorer from putting up his 16.9-point per game average. But the Gamecocks don’t need to entirely eliminate Jabari Smith Jr. They need to get him off his rhythm early, maybe send a second defender at him when he drives into the paint. For as sensational as he is, Smith’s ball handling is one of the weaker points of his game that still needs refinement. And he also hasn’t shown a great, consistently adept passing game throughout his freshman season. So if Frank Martin and Co. can design a defensive game plan that forces him into a few turnovers on drives to the cup – whether that’s fumbling the ball or jumping passing lanes when he tries to dish it off – that’s the best way to slow him down and get him off balance. Smith is still going to put up some points. He’s too good of a scorer to be held down completely. But there are ways to slow the bleeding, even if you can’t stop it completely.

Score Prediction