The momentum flatlined immediately for South Carolina men’s basketball.

Five days after gaining their first SEC win of the season in a stunning road upset at Kentucky, the Gamecocks immediately cratered back to Earth with a thud. Specifically, a 94-53 thud against Texas A&M.

The loss comes just seven days after South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 SEC) suffered both its worst loss at Colonial Life Arena and worst loss in SEC history in an 85-42 drubbing against No. 8 Tennessee.

It was a disaster straight from the jump, as so many games have been for South Carolina this season. But unlike some of the slow starts earlier this year — a 10-0 hole at UAB that only turned into a 14-0 loss and a 17-5 deficit against East Carolina that turned into a single-digit game — there was no rubber band effect on Saturday.

Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0 SEC) led 12-2 inside the first four minutes and built its advantage mostly with offensive rebounds, something it took advantage of all day. The Aggies grabbed the first 10 offensive rebounds of the day and 19 for the game on 27 missed shots (70.3 percent), winning in the category 19-5 and turning those offensive boards into 27 second-chance points.

Four Aggies scored in double-figures, led by Wade Taylor IV with 20 points and Julius Marble with 14 points. South Carolina needed over 35 minutes to have a player sneak into double-figures, Meechie Johnson with 11 points. But the individual scoring leaders were far from the only place where Texas A&M completely dominated statistically.

The visitors held a colossal 48-16 advantage in rebounds, shot 55 percent compared to just 38 percent for the Gamecocks, led the assists tally 16-9 and outscored South Carolina 38-16 in the paint. It was a colossal beatdown in every possible way a game can be sliced, and was so for the second consecutive home game.

Freshman Zachary Davis got his second start of the season with forward Hayden BRown out due to a deep thigh bruise, and represented one of the lone bright spots of the afternoon. Davis played 22 minutes and scored 13 points including a 3-pointer on the final possession of the first half.

But outside of a few glimpses, this was another brutal afternoon for a young team. Texas A&M spent the second half picking up easy bucket after easy bucket on simple backdoor cuts and post entry passes, most of which were faced with little to no resistance. The Aggies scored seven layups and two dunks in the second half alone to bring the point total, the most South Carolina has allowed in any game this season.

On paper the schedule will soften up for the Gamecocks on Tuesday when the only team in the SEC without a conference win this season — the Ole Miss Rebels — will travel to Columbia on Tuesday night.



