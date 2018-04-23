GamecockCentral.com

Rakym Felder's turbulent career at South Carolina has come to an end.

Men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Monday that Felder will not be part of the Gamecocks program moving forward.

“When Rakym and I met to discuss his return to our program, there were certain things that I asked of him and unfortunately he has not met those expectations,” Martin said. “I’m disappointed that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to fully return to our program. We wish him the best with his future.”

The point guard who was suspended for all of last season was set to return to action during the 2018-19 season but after a third strike is no longer with the program.

Felder was suspended in mid-August after a July 13, 2017 arrest. While the charges were dropped, Felder was suspended from school for the Fall 2017 semester.

He returned to school for the Spring 2018 semester, practicing and sitting on the bench with the team. But Martin chose to continue the suspension, saying that Felder had to accomplish certain requirements before he was allowed to return as a full member of the team who could play on the court.

That was Felder’s second suspension from the team after he was also arrested on Oct. 23, 2016 due to an alleged incident in Five Points.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native saw action in 36 games as a true freshman two seasons ago, averaging 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the program's run to the Final Four.