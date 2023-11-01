It was a sluggish start for South Carolina men's basketball in its lone exhibition game, but the Gamecocks woke up just in time.

South Carolina trailed Wofford 17-4 out of the gate and by as many as 17 points, but stormed back in the second half to win 60-57 at Colonial Life Arena.

Meechie Johnson made the key play of the night on a late defensive possession, securing a steal with under five seconds remaining to protect a three-point advantage at the time. Johhnson went down the other end and sunk two free throws to move the advantage out to five points before the Terriers hit one final bucket as time expired to make the final margin a one-possession game.

Sophomore Zachary Davis keyed the comeback with 11 out of his 13 points in the second half, including a trio of 3-point field goals on 3-of-4 shooting overall in the half. South Carolina as a team was just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc and 6-of-30 overall shooting in the first half, with Wofford transfer BJ Mack accounting for seven out of the 17 first half points and nobdoy else scoring more than four.

Mack scored 14 points overall to pace the Gamecocks along with Davis, and Vanderbilt transfer Myles Stute flashed his offensive upside with 11 points, and was the only player on the floor to register a double-double with 11 rebounds. Mack also had seven rebounds, and Johnson led the Gamecocks in assists with four while also playing a turnover free game in his 23 minutes.

Ebrima Dibba only played four minutes and did not score, but the former Coastal Carolina guard did appear in a competitive game for the first time as a Gamecock after tearing his achillies during pre-season camp last year.