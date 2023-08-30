South Carolina men's basketball released its full non-conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon, setting the stage for year two of the Lamont Paris era. The 13-game slate features eight home dates, three games on neutral sites including one tournament, two true road games and four returning opponents from last season.

It all starts on Nov. 6 at Colonial Life Arena when the Gamecocks will host USC Upstate, who they defeated 68-53 on Black Friday last season. Just three days later Paris will take his team up I-77 for its first power five test of the campaign when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies as part of the "He Gets Us" Hall of Fame series in Charlotte.

After a home game agaisnt VMI, South Carolina will play a pair of games in the desert as part of the Arizona Tip-Off event. This is the second year in a row Paris has scheduled his team in an early season tournament after the Gamecocks went 0-3 in the Charleston Classic last November. South Carolina will take on DePaul on Nov. 17, and then will conclude the trip two days later against either Grand Canyon or San Francisco.

A home game against Notre Dame in the ACC-SEC challenge will be first up after a nine-day break for Thanksgiving. The Fighting Irish will be in their first season under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, the first time the programs have met since 1984. The return leg of a home-and-home with George Washington opens the December slate with the Colonials returning to Columbia attempting to complete the sweep after beating South Carolina 79-55 last year.

The only two road games of the non-conference slate will come just four days apart, starting on Dec. 6 when the Gamecocks renew their rivalry with Clemson. South Carolina won the first rivalry game of the Paris era 60-58 last season on Chico Carter Jr.'s buzzer-beater in Columbia. South Carolina's last road win in the series came with a 67-54 victory in 2019.

Later in the week South Carolina will see its final returning opponent on the schedule when it travels to Greenville, N.C. to face the East Carolina Pirates. The teams met in Greenville, S.C. last season, a game the Pirates won 64-56 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Following the East Carolina trip an final exams week, a four-game homestand against Charleston Southern, Winthrop, Elon and Florida A&M will round out the slate before the SEC schedule opens in January.

The SEC schedule is expected to be released in September.

