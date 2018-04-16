GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina rising sophomore guard David Beatty will transfer from the basketball team.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin confirmed the news in a release on Monday afternoon and said that Beatty has been granted a full release.

“We want to thank David for everything he did for our program during his time with us, and we wish him the best on and off the court moving forward,” Martin said.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Philadelphia's Imhotep Institute played in 29 games off the bench as a freshman this past season, averaging 11.8 minutes and 3 points per game.

A former three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, Beatty chose South Carolina over offers from Connecticut, Florida, FSU, Georgetown, Indiana, Maryland, and several others.

