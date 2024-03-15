Who: South Carolina (26-6 Overall, 13-5 SEC) vs Auburn (24-7 Overall, 13-5 SEC) Where: Nashville, TN Date: Friday - 3/15/2024 Time/TV: 3:30pm (ish) on ESPN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Auburn leads series 31-19. Last Meeting: Carolina lost 101-61. Meechie Johnson led the Gamecocks with 22 points.



AUBURN

Advertisement

Auburn comes into the SEC Tournament extremely confident and most pundits are predicting another Tiger victory. They may or may not be correct, but this go round will not be as smooth for the Tigers. Auburn is much less efficient when away from home and the last matchup between these two teams will have very little bearing on today’s outcome. Although he did not win it, Johni Broome was in the running for SEC Player of the Year. The 6’10” junior is averaging 16.3 PPG and 8.5 RPG.



SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina had a fairly easy task of dispatching the Razorbacks and should be somewhat fresh going into the second game. Post play will be important again, both on the offensive and defensive end. Meechie Johnson should have another strong outing against Auburn as the Tigers do not have many players able to stay in front of the 2nd Team All-SEC guard. If Johnson attacks at a high rate, Carolina will have plenty of efficient looks on offense.



KEYS TO THE GAME