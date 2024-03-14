Who: South Carolina (25-6 Overall, 12-5 SEC) vs Arkansas (16-16 Overall, 6-12 SEC) Where: Nashville, TN Date: Thursday - 3/14/2024 Time/TV: 3:30pm on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Arkansas leads series 23-16 overall. Last Meeting: Carolina won 77-64. BJ Mack was the leading scorer with 18 points.



ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks are hanging by a thread after their overtime win against Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks do not play great team defense, but still manage to collect their fair share of blocks and steals. Arkansas also has the ability to get hot despite routinely taking difficult shots. Guards Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle are the two leading scorers and continue to carry the Razorbacks when points are needed. Mark is averaging 16.7 PPG, while Battle is averaging 14.3 PPG.



SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina should enter this game with plenty of confidence. The Gamecocks did their part in securing a tie for second place in the conference. Unfortunately, the tiebreakers did not go their way and Carolina received a single bye in the SECT. Meechie Johnson and Ta’Lon Cooper were recently name to 2nd Team All-SEC, while Collin Murray-Boyles was voted to the All-Freshman team. BJ Mack finally got back on track offensively against Mississippi State. He should have another strong game against the Razorbacks as Arkansas does not match up well with Carolina in the post.



KEYS TO THE GAME