MBB: Second half dooms South Carolina

Arkansas outrebounded South Carolina 43-36 and scored 42 points in the paint, mostly from dribble penetration. South Carolina tried mixing up zone and man defense, but neither kept Arkansas out of the paint.

“When you’re on the road, your older players have to make the man plays,” Martin said. “They’ve got to make the layups, they’ve got to get the loose balls, they’ve got to make the tough defensive rebound to let everyone know it’s going to be okay. We didn’t do that in the second half.

Arkansas opened the second half with an 18-1 run that turned the deficit into a double digit lead. South Carolina missed its first 11 shot attempts of the second half. Arkansas wasn’t shooting the lights out, starting just 4-10, but they dominated the offensive glass. In the first four minutes, Arkansas had five offensive rebounds as five of the first eight points were second chance points.

The Gamecocks led 40-33 at halftime. The defense had held the Razorbacks in check, they limited turnovers, and Devin Carter got hot late scoring eight points during a 10-2 run to end the half. But none of those positives were anywhere to be found in the second half.

“In the second half, whether we went zone or man, they said we’re driving the ball and I’m coming,” Martin said.

Arkansas shot 50% from the floor in the second half and 40.7% for the game. Arkansas went 27-33 from the line, as South Carolina’s interior defense was left exposed and forced to foul. South Carolina was 33.9% for the game, but only 22.2% in the second half. South Carolina only had seven turnovers in the first half, but committed 11 in the second half.

“We didn’t make layups, threes, or free throws,” Martin said.

For the game South Carolina was 6-16 on layups, 7-23 from three (30.4%) and 12-24 from the foul line (50%). James Reese had 10 points and shot 3-7 from three, but Erik Stevenson was just 1-7.

Carter got his first career start as Martin continues to look for a spark at point guard. The results were mixed, but Martin liked what he saw.

“Devin gave us a personality, and that’s what we’ve been lacking,” Martin said. “He’s got to understand what we’re doing better, he’s got to defend better, but at least he gave us a personality.”

Carter finished with 20 points and six rebounds. But he only had one assist, was just 5-10 from the line, and had six turnovers, including three quick ones to start the game.

“It felt good to get my first start, but obviously we didn’t get the win,” Carter said.

Notes:

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman returned to the sidelines. He missed the last game and was expected to miss this game following shoulder surgery. … Occasional starters Jermaine Couisnard and A.J. Wilson did not play. … Arkansas went 0-11 from three, ending the Razorbacks’ streak of 1,092 games with a three pointer, the third longest active streak in the country. The last time Arkansas did not make a three was January 7, 1989 when they went 0-2 against Texas. … Josh Gray had a career-high 11 rebounds to go with eight points. ... Announced attendance was 19,200. … South Carolina’s next game is Saturday against Georgia.