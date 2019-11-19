SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks dropped their first game of the season, falling to the Boston University Terriers 78-70.

South Carolina looked lethargic from the opening tip. Defensive rotations were slow or just wrong, and shots weren’t falling. South Carolina led 38-35 at halftime, but the cracks were showing. South Carolina was just 3-12 from three and 5-10 from the foul line, and allowed 10 offensive rebounds. Only a big finish by AJ Lawson, who was responsible for South Carolina’s final nine points (scoring seven and assisting on the other two) kept South Carolina from a halftime deficit.



The cracks deepened in the second half. BU didn’t get as many offensive rebounds, but only because it wasn’t missing shots. BU got one wide-open shot after another, shooting over 50 percent for most of the half before a few misses in the final minutes brought the percentage down to . Meanwhile, South Carolina continued to launch - and miss - three after three.

The Gamecocks tied the game at 60 on a three-point play by Lawson with seven minutes left and had a chance to grab momentum. Instead the Terriers seized control with a 9-0, three-minute, game-clinching run.

