The number of fouls called were roughly even, but not all fouls are even. Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal each picked up two fouls, leaving TJ Moss to run the point for South Carolina. He struggled on both ends of the court, and the Gamecocks sputtered on offense, and had numerous breakdowns on defense. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead, now the ones to take advantage of nine points off six turnovers. They weren’t able to erase the lead entirely, but got within a 40-38 score at halftime.

Mississippi State started the game fast and led 11-5, as South Carolina showed some of the usual senior night jitters. Then South Carolina scored eight points off five turnovers and went on a five minute, 20-0 run to take the lead for good. The run helped propel South Carolina to an 18-point lead with 9:01 left.

“We were pretty good defensively the first 12 minutes of the first half. We got in a little foul trouble at the guard spot and started slipping and we missed some shots,” Frank Martin said.

“If you score, you kind of hold the lead and you don’t start leaking oil as fast as we leaked oil.”

In the second half, Mississippi State got into foul trouble. Reggie Perry, who was nearly unstoppable with 17 points and 16 rebounds, picked up his fourth foul on a charge with 16:53 left. Perry only sat for five minutes, coming back in after the under 12 media timeout, but he was limited in his effectiveness. South Carolina repeatedly went at him on defense, and Perry had no choice but to get out of the way and allow the Gamecocks to score.

“It was a big impact,” Ben Howland said. “It was tough to have him out of the game.”

The same thing happened to Tyson Carter, who led all scorers with 24, with five minutes left. He picked up his fourth foul, and while he scored eight straight to pull Mississippi State within 66-62, the closest the Bulldogs got, he had to get out of the way on defense. Both were also tentative on offense, helping contribute to seven second half turnovers.

A 7-0 Gamecock run around the final media timeout stretched the Gamecock lead to double digits, and they made their free throws in the final minutes to secure the win.

Mississippi State went 22-27 from the line, outshooting South Carolina (14-19) by a significant margin. But it wasn’t enough to overcome the field goal shooting disparity. Mississippi State shot 39 percent for the game, while South Carolina shot 49 percent for the game and 55 percent in the second half, while also attempting ten more shots.

Ball movement was key for the Gamecocks. They had 20 assists on 32 made baskets, and Couisnard finished with a career-high 10 assists. He became the first Gamecock to dish out double-digit assists since Devan Downey had 11 against LSU on March 13, 2008. Couisnard added eight points and five assists, and had no turnovers. AJ Lawson had 12 points, and Keyshawn Bryant added 12 points and seven rebounds.

But the night belonged to Kotsar. He attempted a career-high 22 shots to do it, but scored 20 points for the fourth time in his career. Three of those games have come against Mississippi State. He also had four assists and made hustle plays that Howland thought changed the game.

“Kotsar is such a great player and such a problem,” Howland said. “He’s automatic 17 feet and in. He’s going to make a lot of money.”

Kotsar did much of his damage on those jumpers, but he threw down an alley-oop in the second half, the first of his career, he said, and then capped that 7-0 run with another fast break dunk.

“It meant a lot to play the last game at CLA, to get the win, to play with the guys one last time,” Kotsar said. “I want to thank the fans for showing love.”

Notes:

Official Ted Valentine refereed his first game in Columbia in at least two seasons. … South Carolina wore its 1970s-inspired throwback uniforms. The Gamecocks are now 6-2 this season when wearing the uniforms. … Micaiah Henry got the Senior Night start. He had one foul before checking out with 17:29 left in the first half. … South Carolina had 16 points off 14 turnovers, while giving up just nine on seven turnovers. … Ben Howland compared playing South Carolina to getting a dental implant and then gave a graphic description of the procedure. Frank Martin took it as a compliment, then described having his wisdom teeth removed and developing dry socket. … Announced attendance was 10,889. … South Carolina’s next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.