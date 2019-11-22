“I just ran my lane and the ball came back around,” Couisnard said. “I felt like it was a great shot so I took it.”

Jermaine Couisnard converted a pair of thee-point plays in the final two minutes and South Carolina held on despite poor shooting and defensive lapses. The first three-point play gave South Carolina a 68-65 lead, but Gardner-Webb answered and then a miss by AJ Lawson led to a transition layup to give Gardner-Webb a one-point lead with 1:21 left. Then Couisnard drove, hit the basket and drew a foul for his second-three-point play to retake the lead with 1:01.

South Carolina got a stop and then ran down the shot clock. Lawson’s three at the buzzer missed, but Maik Kotsar tapped it out to Jair Bolden, who was fouled. Bolden made one of two free throws. A forced three by Jose Perez missed, and Lawson made two more free throws to clinch the win.

“It was a big play,” Lawson said. “(Kotsar) did a lot of hustle things throughout the game and that was a key play.

It was a frantic end to a lethargic game. Gardner-Webb entered the game 333rd out of 351 Division I teams in scoring and 317th in shooting. South Carolina allowed Gardner-Webb to score a season-high 69 points, shoot 46 percent in the second half, and 50 percent from three in the second half. Martin said that the lack of consistent offense is putting too much pressure on the defense.

“When you don’t get 8-0 runs, as the game gets longer it stresses your defense,” he said. “We’re not playing as fast as I want. We’ve got a lot of jogging up the floor.”

The bigger issue is the lack of pressure on the ball. Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft described his offensive game plan as work the ball into the paint, don’t panic, and make a smart pass.

“South Carolina is a team defensively where they take you out of what you want to do,” Craft said. “You’ve got to stay with it and hopefully get in the paint and then make a good play when you get there.”

Normally, the hard part of that is getting the ball inside. Under Martin, the Gamecocks has typically had tremendous ball pressure and been able to deny passing lanes. Not this week, and the Terriers and Runnin’ Bulldogs were both willing to make the extra pass to turn a good shot into a great shot.

“When you don’t guard the ball when you play these teams, they don’t just make one pass, they make the next pass and the pass after that,” Martin said. “Our guys have to take ownership of guarding the dribble, and we’re not doing that.”

Eric Jamison, Jr. finished with 19 points for Gardner-Webb. Lawson had 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Couisnard saw his most extensive playing time of the season, playing 33 minutes. He responded with career-highs in points(16) and assists (6) and four rebounds.

Notes:

The game was the second round of the on-campus portion of the Cancun Challenge. Both teams lost their first game. South Carolina lost to BU, and Gardner-Webb lost to Wichita State. … Wildens Leveque got the start over Alanzo Frink, but struggled. He was scoreless with two rebounds and two fouls, but did have three blocks. Frink was productive with 10 points and five rebounds. … Justin Minaya had a career-high four blocks. He also had a key offensive rebound late. … Kotsar had another solid game with 11 points and six rebounds. … South Carolina shot 5-19 from three. … Announced attendance was 10,022. … South Carolina travels to Cancun Sunday for the Cancun Challenge. The first game will be against Wichita State on Tuesday, with a game against West Virginia or Northern Iowa on Wednesday.