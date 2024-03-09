At halftime, Mississippi State superstar Tolu Smith III only had 2 points, which would usually imply that the Bulldogs were down big, but instead, the stat sheet was perfectly mirrored between the #17 South Carolina Gamecocks and the probable NCAA tourney-bound Mississippi State Bulldogs. FG% was basically dead-even, with the Gamecocks shooting 48%, and MSU shooting 46%. Both teams had made 3 three-pointers. Both teams had 16 rebounds. Both teams had similar paint points (Gamecocks 20, MSU 18). Despite all of that, the Gamecocks had led for 17:27 of the first 20 minutes. Amazingly, South Carolina led for 38:36 minutes total, while Mississippi State led for just :17 seconds across 45 minutes of regulation and overtime.

The second half was more of the same, with the Gamecocks leading for over 38 minutes of the game, but never able to fully separate themselves even when BJ Mack, who had a nice bounce-back game with a team-high 25 points, drained a pair of free throws after being fouled by Tolu Smith III with just 4.2 seconds remaining in the game. Unfortunately, Jacobi Wright was called for a foul on the subsequent possession, and Dashawn Davis knocked down two FTs for the Bulldogs to send it to overtime. That call was part of a string of questionable officiating in the closing minutes, but South Carolina overcame that too.

Mack continued his clutch moments into overtime, scoring 7 of the Gamecocks' 16 points, including the game-clinching jumper with :30 seconds remaining in the extra period and a pair of FTs in the closing seconds of overtime. Despite the Bulldogs leading for only :17 seconds of the entire 45 minutes of gameplay, they always felt like a threat to steal this one away.

The Gamecocks also saw balanced contributions from Meechie Johnson (16 points) and Zachary Davis (13 points).

Despite Smith's struggles, MSU Freshman phenom Josh Hubbard more than made up for it. He had a game-high 28 points, his average over the last 6 games of the regular season, and continually gave the Bulldogs a chance to win. Really it was a battle of the freshmen, with Collin Murray-Boyles showing up time and again for the Gamecocks as well, contributing 19 points himself and 8 rebounds.

The Gamecocks will await their fate for whether or not they receive a first-round SEC tournament BYE, but there's no doubt that Lamont Paris and this team should be applauded. After being picked to finish 14th in the SEC standings, they finish in a several-team tie for 2nd in the conference after today and improved their regular season win total from 11 wins last year to 25 this year.



Next up: The Gamecocks will play in next weekend's SEC tournament but will await their final seed until after the rest of the SEC games play out today.



