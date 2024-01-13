An ugly win is a still a win. The SEC is one of the deepest conferences in college basketball this year, and that means conference road wins are going to be tough to come by. Look no further than #5 Tennessee losing at Miss. State earlier this week, or #6 Kentucky losing today at A&M. In fact, 5 of the top 6 ranked teams in the sport lost on the road this week.

Despite Missouri's 0-2 start to the conference slate, this is a talented and well-coached squad with a solid defense and enough weapons to average 76 PPG on the season, a little better than South Carolina's 73.1 PPG prior to this game. Still, South Carolina found a way to eke out a 71-69 win in overtime on the road, in a win they desperately needed to keep their early season momentum alive after a loss to Bama earlier this week brought it to a grinding halt.

This was not the script you've come to expect for the Gamecocks' offense, with the cold shooting that plagued them in the 2nd half against Alabama, continuing into the first half against Mizzou, especially from behind the arc, with South Carolina only making 2-10 from three in the first half. The good news? Missouri was even worse, making 1-12 in the opening 20 minutes.

Both teams were a little better in the second half, but Meechie Johnson, who has led the Gamecocks in scoring this season, had a quiet night with just 5 points, and even sat down for the key moments down the stretch of this game, while BJ Mack who has been solid for most of the year with 12.9 PPG, stepped up to score 21 points. The offensive struggles were magnified by a whopping 16 turnovers, which Missouri converted directly to 15 points.

The entirety of this game felt like one step forward, and two steps back for both offenses, with neither side having the ability to pull away, which accounted for 9 ties and 6 lead changes, a trend that continued all the way into the extra minutes of overtime.

Ultimately, it was a few unlikely heroes for the Gamecocks in Josh Gray, who made two clutch FTs despite his 47% FT percentage on the season, and Ta'Lon Cooper with a final minute of regulation three and smart foul on the following defensive possession that sent the game into overtime.

Add to that another 3 points for Cooper in OT and a clutch jumper from Jacobi Wright with :13 seconds remaining that sealed the deal for the Gamecocks. Wright said in the post-game that was his first game-winner "since high school."

There are no easy road wins in the SEC, and this one certainly wasn't. But the Gamecocks move to 14-2 (2-1) while Mizzou falls to 8-8 (0-3).



Next up: South Carolina will come back to the safe confines of CLA to take on a beatable UGA team who just lost a heartbreaker to #5 Tennessee earlier today. That on will tip off at 9 pm EST on Tuesday.