For the first time all season, the young South Carolina Gamecocks took on one of the nation's premier teams. And for the first time all year, the Gamecocks got a dose of what is still to come on a brutal SEC schedule.

No. 8 Tennessee handed South Carolina men’s basketball its first home loss of the season by a lopsided 85-42 score at Colonial Life Arena. The Volunteers raced out to an 8-0 lead inside the first three minutes and never looked back, leading by as many as 45 points.

Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) entered the game with the nation’s top defense by KenPom and completely smothered South Carolina, holding the Gamecocks to their lowest point total of the season (42), lowest shooting percentage (25 percent) and their largest margin of defeat in a game in 20 years of playing at Colonial Life Arena. The previous heaviest loss was a 38-point defeat against Kentucky in 2007. It was also the largest loss in a conference game since the program joined the SEC in 1992.

The lone bright spot for South Carolina (7-8, 0-2 SEC) was point guard Meechie Johnson, who scored nearlyas many points as the rest of his teammates combined. Johnson started out 0-of-6 from 3-point range, but managed to cut through Tennessee’s tight defense a few times for aggressive scores in traffic. Johnson scored 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting in 32 minutes. But outside of him, nobody could get anything going.

His usual sidekick GG Jackson did not score a point, shooting 0-of-8 from the floor and 0-of-4 from 3-point range against the tough defense. Hayden Brown only managed to score six points, and it was another rough afternoon for the South Carolina bench. After being outscored 63-10 off the bench in the SEC opener at Vanderbilt, Tennessee’s bench won the scoring battle 35-12.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the scoring onslought for Rick Barnes' team, dropping in 21 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting from the field. Jonas Aidoo scored 15 points and two other players scored a dozen as Tennessee tied Colorado State for the most points scored in a game against South Carolina this season.

South Carolina will hit the road next with a trip to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky on Tuesday night.



