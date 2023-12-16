Too close for comfort, but South Carolina men’s basketball survived again.

Eight days after needing a defensive stop inside the final 10 seconds to put away East Carolina, the Gamecocks woke up after a sluggish first half against lowly Charleston Southern to win 73-69 in the first game on the other side of the exam break.

South Carolina (9-1) never led by more than six points in the first 38 minutes and actually trailed well into the second half as a spirited Charleston Southern (3-7) squad punched above its weight as a heavy underdog. The Buccaneers scrapped to loose balls, were tougher on the glass — South Carolina only grabbed one offensive rebound the entire first half — and hung around long enough to create the specter of doubt for the heavily favored Gamecocks.

Eventually, talent took over. B.J. Mack continued his strong start to the season with 16 points, and had a pair of second half assists in quick succession on crafty dimes to freshman Collin Murray-Boyles inside. The first one gave South Carolina a 52-51 lead after the visitors had briefly grabbed the advantage, and just minutes later nearly a carbon copy of the same play made it 55-53 to kickstart a 6-0 run.

"Going into games like this in the future we know how we can win those games coming out," Mack said. " It gave us some positive feedback for it, and taking the punches. Kudos to them for coming out ready to play."

Junior forward Taje’ Kelly did more than enough to keep Charleston Southern in the game all afternoon, scoring 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting. He made a living near the basket with tough drives and strong finishes through contact while his team turned seven offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.

South Carolina turned just one first half offensive rebound into 14 in the second half, finally starting to assert its size advantage down low to create 16 second chance points in the final 20 minutes.

"I know we went more consistently in the second half," Paris said about the rebounding. "Because I can remember myself in the first half getting on a couple guys that weren't going to the offensive glass. That was obviously a big part of the game for us."

An uncharacteristically poor Meechie Johnson shooting performance — just 4-of-16 from the floor — held South Carolina’s offense back for large swaths of the game. Even though it shot 46 percent as a team, it only went 6-of-25 from the 3-point line and struggled to draw fouls with just three free throw attempts in the first 37 minutes of play.

Possessions bogged down, off-ball movement stalled out in favor of heaves and it kept the outcome still well in doubt down the stretch.

Johnson was involved in the key moment late with South Carolina leading 67-62 and working on the clock in the final two minutes. Johnson dribbled the ball off his foot at the top of the key, discombobulating the possession and forcing him to chuck a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer.

The ball never made it to the rim, because he drew a foul on RJ Johnson.

He knocked down all three free throws to give South Carolina an eight-point lead for the first time all night, and it was too much to overcome.

South Carolina will be back at home for the second leg of its four-game homestand Tuesday night against Winthrop.

"We've got a resilient group in general," Paris said. "I aspire that everybody knows that when they play us, it's going to be a dogfight. That loose balls are not going to be won easily, that we won't back down and that we are fighters."

